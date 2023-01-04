The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Updates 2023 New Year's Event

Netmarble has updated their New Year's Event for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross this week, giving players new activities for a few weeks. The update, which went into effect yesterday, has added a new character in the form of [Cursed Shackles] Purgatory Meliodas, which fans should be able to recognize from the anime as a Dark Attribute Hero. You can unlock him in the game as well as take part in a few new activities, all of which we have listed from the team below.

"The celebratory update also brings the New Year Festival 2023 Special Mission, which is composed of five different missions that allow players to earn rewards after completing each, as well as when all five missions are completed. Special prizes as part of the special mission include Diamonds, a New Year Festival 2023 Poll Ticket, Growth materials, and more."

New Year 2023 Lucky Raffle Drum: 3 chances to use a raffle drum are provided every day for players that complete a mission. A total of 7,777,777 Diamonds are available for the entire global players, with the first class earning 1,000 Diamonds.

New Year 2023 Check-in Event: Players that check in to the game for 28 days can receive up to 300 Diamonds.

New Year Festival 2023 Roulette Event: Players can spring the wheel by using a special currency, which is earned by playing the game, and earn rewards including an event costume, an event artifact, and [New Legend] Demon Meliodas.

New Year Festival 2023 Event Boss Parade: A different event boss will appear every week for a chance to earn the special event costume, event artifact, and more Diamonds. The first week will feature boss Malek, while bosses Kimara and Baruja will be featured the second and third week respectively.

New Year 2023 Event Artifact Wish Draw: Earn existing event artifacts by entering the Artifact Wish Draw for a chance to earn an artifact card, with chances increased if 3 cards are registered in the wish list.

Additional Content Updates: Chapter 25.5 and new Holy Relics like Foreign Swordsman Nanashi and Wanderer Thonar have also been added with today's update.