The Shadow Syndicate Announced For PC & Consoles

A new noir stealth-action game The Shadow Syndicate has been announced, as the game will eventually arrive on boh PC and consoles

Indie game developer and publisher KillaSoft has announced their latest game on the way, as The Shadow Syndicate was revealed for PC and consoles. This is a new noir stealth-action game that has been given a very cool art aesthetic, as you attempt to solve a mystery revolving around supernatural powers in 1930s Brooklyn. You'll explore the city, sneak around to find clues, get into fights, solve mini-games, and ultimately have an interesting adventure. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but you can check out the trailer and info here while we wait for more info.

In 1933 Brooklyn, Private Detective Sam Marlowe finds his city teetering on the brink of chaos. His trusted mentor, Adam, has vanished without a trace, leaving behind a void and an unsettling feeling of unease. At the center of the turmoil lies an enigmatic secret group, pulling strings from the shadows. Drawn into the mystery, Sam reluctantly teams up with Elo, the spirited daughter of the city's mayor. Together, they begin to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy that implicates a shadowy organization. As Sam and Elo race against time, they must navigate a web of betrayal, expose the Syndicate's sinister agenda, and ultimately stop a malevolent force from consuming the very soul of Brooklyn.

Intense Gun Action: Tap into Sam's honed survival instincts to temporarily slow down time during intense combat encounters. This tactical ability provides a crucial edge, allowing players to execute a diverse range of maneuvers to outwit and overcome their enemies.

Brain Twisting Investigation: As a seasoned private detective, Sam gathers crucial information by engaging in conversations with the city's inhabitants and meticulously interacting with his environment. The intuitive investigation journal automatically organizes collected clues and testimonies, unlocking new dialogue options and pathways for story progression.

Film Noir Atmosphere: Embracing the timeless allure of classic comic book art, The Shadow Syndicate draws significant inspiration from the captivating style of Blacksad. With its striking visuals, richly detailed environments steeped in shadow and atmosphere, and evocative character designs, the game pays homage to the iconic noir aesthetics that have enthralled readers for decades.

