The Sims Celebrates Its 21st Birthday With Several In-Game Items

As of February 4, The Sims is officially 21 years old (wow!). Sure, we're remembering 21 years of reticulating splines and WooHooing, of missing pool ladders and neighbors who just walk into your house. But it's not just about us. It's about you, our community. You make this game what it is today—sometimes literally—and so, as we celebrate our birthday, we're also celebrating you! This year, nine creators from The Sims community pitched in to share their talents in honor of the occasion. Starting now, you can unwrap 21 new presents in The Sims 4, designed by your fellow players! Ahead, we're digging into the stories behind the creations, so grab a Simsmapolitan and let's party on! Find all the new creations in the game now! And don't forget to give your fellow players a shout-out for their wonderful contributions. After all, you make The Sims! Let's share the love.