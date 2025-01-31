Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Sims, The Sims 2

The Sims & The Sims 2 Legacy Collections Announced

The Sims and The Sims 2 have both been re-released as Legacy Collections, as well as a bundle, as part of the game's 25th Anniversary

As part of the franchise's 25th Anniversary, Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed that The Sims and The Sims 2 will both get Legacy Collection releases. The two titles will be sold together as a Birthday Bundle, or if you like one over the other, you can buy them individually. These are the complete versions of each title, slightly improved to run on modern platforms, with all of the additional content included. We have more details about both games below as they are available today.

The Sims: Legacy Collection

Party like it's Y2K all over again with The Sims: Legacy Collection! Picture this: baggy jeans are all the rage, bedazzled flip phones are the "it" item, and everyone's favorite pop star has chunky highlights. Build an entire neighborhood of Sims and take control of their lives – whether you build them up or cause mayhem is completely up to you. Shape every aspect of your Sims, from their personalities and appearances to their careers, friendships, swoonworthy romances, and more.

Return to the original Create-a-Sim to design your Sims, choose their outfits, and allocate personality points to determine what makes them tick. From there, it's time to welcome them into their humble abode. Select from pre-built homes or construct their dream house from the ground up. Appease your Sims with comfortable rooms and nice furnishings – maybe even throw in a hot tub or heart bed to shake things up. In The Sims, you can run your Sims' lives or ruin them. Lead your Sims to happiness by fulfilling their needs, pursuing careers, making friends, and finding romance

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection

Are you ready to break generational curses or keep the cycle going? What legacy will your Sims leave behind? With The Sims 2: Legacy Collection, craft new stories as you guide your Sims over a lifetime and determine which traits and characteristics will be passed down through generations. Your Sims now have a purpose, and it's up to you to decide if you'll help them achieve their dreams or let chaos reign supreme once again. In The Sims 2, your Sims inherit physical and personality traits from their elders, offering endless storytelling possibilities as you build family legacies and evolve their family trees. Use Create-a-Sim to design unique Sims from head to toe, with a variety of hairstyles, facial features, and stylish outfits. Then, build dream homes and design entire neighborhoods – the creativity is limitless!

Destiny awaits your Sims as they pursue aspirations: Is it their life's ambition to be popular, become filthy rich, find romance, have a large family, or obtain ultimate knowledge? It's all in your hands! Will your Sims be left at the altar or inherit a fortune and become fabulously wealthy? Witness the big moments that make every Sim's life uniquely memorable and capture them with The Sims 2's movie-making feature. Create the cast, set the stage, take control of the camera, and record your own Sims films in action!

