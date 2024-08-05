Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: The Smurfs, The Smurfs - Dreams

The Smurfs – Dreams Releases New Developer Diary

Check out the latestdeveloper diary for The Smurfs – Dreams, as the game is still on track for release this October for PC and consoles

Article Summary New developer diary for The Smurfs – Dreams ahead of its October 24 release for PC and consoles.

Video provides behind-the-scenes insights into the game's development and storytelling.

Game features solo or co-op gameplay, puzzles, and challenges across four dreamy worlds.

Customize characters, explore unique realms, and thwart Gargamel's evil plans in a vibrant world.

Microids released an all-new developer diary for The Smurfs – Dreams, providing another look at the game ahead of its release. The video runs about five and a half minutes and it has several of the developers chatting about the game from the concept all the way to its pending release, as they provide insight into bringing the world of the Smurfs to life with an all-new story. Enjoy the developer diary above as the game will launch on October 24 for all three major consoles, as well as for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

The Smurfs – Dreams

Calling all gamers! Whether you're a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, The Smurfs – Dreams has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement! Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf? Now's your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel! Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It's up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel's evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience! Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!

Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises! Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!

Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer! Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!

Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises! Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

