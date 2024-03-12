Posted in: Games, Nightdive Studios, Prime Matter, Video Games | Tagged: system shock

The System Shock Remake Is Coming To Consoles This May

Those who wanted to play the remake of System Shock on console will get their wish, as it will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox this Spring.

Article Summary System Shock remake lands on Xbox and PlayStation in May 2024.

Enhanced 4K 60FPS visuals on next-gen consoles for a modern experience.

Newly improved ending and choice of protagonist gender in the console version.

Classic gameplay meets HD visuals, updated controls, and revamped audio.

Nightdive Studios and Prime Matter confirmed this week that they will finally bring the remake of System Shock over to Xbox and PlayStation consoles this May. By all accounts, this will be the same version that PC players received last year, as they faithfully restored the original title and enhanced it for modern platforms. Console players on current-gen systems will have the added benefit of playing it at 4K 60FPS for enhanced visuals. We have more info and the latest trailer here, as the game will arrive on May 21, 2024.

System Shock

System Shock is the fully-fledged remake of the groundbreaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming's most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created. Meet SHODAN. The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity's destruction. Become fully immersed: shoot, brawl, crawl, climb, leap, and think your way through Citadel Station.

Unravel the chilling story of SHODAN's rise and explore the mysteries of Citadel Station, piecing together the truth in this atmospheric sci-fi world.

Face perilous traps, puzzles, and a legion of hostile and mutated creatures — created and controlled by the delightfully villainous SHODAN herself.

Up to 4K 60FPS visuals on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The console release features a newly reworked ending that upgrades the final confrontation with SHODAN!

Choose between a male or female-presenting Hacker protagonist.

Redesigned controls to support PlayStation and Xbox gamepads.

