The Team GO Rocket Celebration Event is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing with it new Shadow Pokémon, new Shadow Shinies, and a change to Strange Eggs. Let's take a look at what this first Rocket-themed event has to offer.

The full details for the Team GO Rocket Celebration Event in Pokémon GO include:

We've received word that Team GO Rocket Grunts will be turning the following Pokémon into Shadow Pokémon: Swinub, Nosepass, Aron, Spheal, Lileep, Anorith, and more. Team GO Rocket Grunts will also have different teams of Pokémon during the event and after its conclusion.

In addition to this, those playing the event in earlier timezones have revealed that the new Shadow Shinies will be Aerodactyl from Cliff and Carvanha from Sierra. Arlo will have Shadow Beldum, which was already released as a Shadow Shiny in Pokémon GO through Sierra in an earlier Rocket rotation.

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leaders during the event for a chance to receive a Team GO Rocket Leader Gift sticker.

Pokémon GO players can look forward to full battle guides for these new Team GO Rocket teams over the next week. Take on Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff with perfectly chosen counters using our guides.

Be on the lookout for Pokémon like Golbat, Koffing, Ariados, Qwilfish, Sneasel, Houndour, Nuzleaf, Stunky, Skorupi, and Venipede appearing more often in the wild!

Personally, I feel that any event that spotlights Skorupi is a good event to me. There's a ton of great opportunities at Shiny Pokémon here as well as Candy XL farming opportunities, as species like Qwilfish and Houndour haven't exactly been common in the wild outside of events during the current Season of Celebration.

Qwilfish, Larvitar, Corphish, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino will be hatching from Strange Eggs during and after the event.

While it's a bit of a head-scratcher to see Corphish and Qwilfish added to 12KM Strange Eggs, at least we can tell that Niantic is listening to Pokémon GO players by removing Trubbish from these.

Half Egg Hatch Distance when an Egg is placed inside an Incubator during the event. Keep a lookout for more invaded PokéStops and Team GO Rocket balloons than usual!

It may be smart to take advantage of the half hatch distance to investigate the hatch rates of the new Strange Egg pool. In any case, stay tuned for more in-depth articles breaking down every aspect of this event and the changes to Team GO Rocket's line-ups. Good luck in your battles, fellow trainers.