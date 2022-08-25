The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Have Joined Knockout City

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are really back in style in 2022 as they have now joined the latest season of Knockout City. The team has revealed Season 7, which fittingly has been called Mutant Mutiny, bringing a few morphed changes to maps and players alike. All four members of the TMNT can be snagged in a bundle and will be part of a special event in the game and part of the Brawl Pass. We got the rundown of everything included in this season as well as the latest trailer showing it all off. The content officially goes live on August 30th.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundle – Brawlers will be able to purchase the legendary limited-time bundle, which includes all four Turtles along with their unique intro poses, on the digital storefront for $19.99. The TMNT Bundle will not be available to purchase with Holobux.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Event – The Turtle content doesn't end there – there will also be a tubular in-game event dedicated to Leo, Raph, Mikey and Donnie in weeks 4 and 5 of Mutant Mutiny, with lots of TMNT cosmetics to earn just by playing!

New Knockout City Premium Edition Brawl Pass – There are plenty of TMNT-themed surprises in the Premium Edition of the Brawl Pass, which can be earned through leveling up and completing Brawl Pass contracts. With the Premium Edition Brawl Pass, players will have access to more Contracts for speedy completion and earn a plethora of stylish items, including the outfit of Channel 6 News' one and only April O'Neil, and Shredder's Mask!

New Map and Events – Mutant Mutiny will have a brand-new arena to brawl in: the Sludge Works. This offshore industrial dumping ground has plenty of high and low spots to break line-of-sight and stage an attack, but the battlefield is constantly changing! The stage will fill periodically with goopy sludge, closing off some routes and leaving brawlers more exposed. An alert will signify when it's time to drain the Sludge Works and the entire mass of sludge will drop in an instant. The Season Launch Event will kick off with a Showdown at the Sludge Works along with a map-centric Playlist.

Additional New Content – Players will also have access to bonus Brawler spots, a new style of crew vehicle, new Hideout customization, a new energy drink, new Jukebox music tracks and more.

Players will also have access to bonus Brawler spots, a new style of crew vehicle, new Hideout customization, a new energy drink, new Jukebox music tracks and more. Season 7 Roadmap – There's so much coming to Knockout City this season! Check out the roadmap below for Mutant Mutiny's 13-week season, which kicks off with the Mutant Mutiny launch event and leads into the ultimate mutant mash-up with KO City x TMNT, followed by a frighteningly fun Holo-Ween 2022 and Containment Breach Event, concluding with Midnight Madness!