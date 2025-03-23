Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Gun Interactive, sumo digital, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Drops New Cosmetic DLC Packs

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has a few new DLC packs for you to choose from for a more formal look, as well as a new update

Article Summary New DLC packs for Texas Chain Saw Massacre offer colorful '70s and '80s horror-themed outfits.

Major update includes numerous bug fixes for Gore Bombs, interactions, and animations.

Critical gameplay tweaks enhance balance and improve overall player experience.

Visual and lighting improvements address collisions, stuck spots, and asset issues.

Gun Interactive and Sumo Digital revealed a new update and a couple of DLC packs for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre this month, giving you some new dress options. The team has released the Sunday Best Outfit Pack, the Denim Outfit Pack, and the Sonny Outfit Pack, all of which are going for $5 apiece if you decide to get them. As you can see here, they offer up some extra colorful options that match that '70s and '80s vibe, while still having a bit of a horror look to them. On top of that, the game got an update with several patches, which we have the notes for you below.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – March 2025 Update

Tuned: Base Game – Bones' Gore Bombs

The blast damage radius for Bones' Gore Bombs has been increased

Fixed: Xbox Crashes

We have fixed various Xbox crashes

Fixed: Base Game – Interactions

The team has made further adjustments to the ensure that traversal options are prioritized over item pick ups

Fixed: Base Game – Close Encounters

A bug was fixed for close encounters in private matches where the host player would win a grapple in situations that they should've lost

Fixed: Base Game – Execution Pack IV's Black Bars

The team has fixed the aspect ratio for the cinematics of Execution Pack IV

The black bars are now removed to mirror previous released executions

Fixed: Base Game – Bones Spawn on Slaughterhouse Maps

Our team has fixed issues with Bones spawning in incorrect locations on all Slaughterhouse variants

Fixed: Base Game – Gore Bombs

Fixed an issue that allowed Bones to place Gore Bombs mid-air in escape zones

We have also fixed the issue where Bones Gore Bombs couldn't be triggered and/or retrieved on certain corners and assets

Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt 'Awareness Team' Ability Upgrade

A bug impacting the 'Awareness Team' upgrade has been fixed where Family Members hit by Wyatt's knives would not be highlighted for all Victims

Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt Knives Interacting with Hands' Ripstall

An issue was present where Wyatt could turn off the generator during Hands' Ripstall minigame and would sometimes result in: Players being unable to interact with the generator for the remainder of the match Wyatt was able to throw another knife to receive XP for turning off the generator when it was already turned off

This issue has been fixed and Wyatt can no longer interact with the generator during Hands' Ripstall minigame

Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt's Knife Bypassing Electric Traps

We have fixed a bug where Wyatt's Throwing Knives would disable an Electric Trap and turn off the Generator or Battery in a single knife throw

It will now take one Throwing Knife to disable an Electric Trap and one Throwing Knife to turn off an objective

Fixed: Base Game – Bone Charm Collision with Wyatt Knives

Our team has fixed an issue where Wyatt's Knives were being blocked by collision from a specific type of bone charm

Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt Star Sign Ability during Escape Cinematic

We have fixed Wyatt being able to use his ability while escaping, which would result in sliding movement and a visible crosshair during spectating

Fixed: Base Game – Bypassing Animations

We fixed the bug that allowed Family players to bypass the animations for setting traps, closing doors and locking doors

Fixed: Base Game – Hands' Barge Animation

Hands players were able to skip his successful barge animation if they performed interactions such as collecting blood, ripstalling, hooking up electric traps, etc

Fixed: Base Game – Family Animations

We fixed the bug where when a Family member would walk through the valve exit, the Family member would get stuck in their walking animations for a brief period of time

Fixed: Base Game – Native Invites

We have fixed the issue where the native invite prompt did not always show up for PS5 players in custom lobbies

Fixed: Base Game – Leatherface's Overhead Slam

The team has fixed the issue that caused Leatherface's overhead slam attack to not register if a Victim was traversing crawlspaces, stabbing Grandpa, or interacting with the valve

Fixed: Base Game – Hands' Barge

An issue has been resolved where Hands' initial barge attack would not function as intended, resulting in the player becoming softlocked

Fixed: Base Game – 'No Sell' and Hands' Barge

We have fixed a bug where the perk 'No Sell' was not using charges properly when getting barged by Hands

Fixed: Base Game – 'Protective Aura' Perk

The team has fixed the issue where the perk 'Protective Aura' did not reduce damage when a victim was pulled out of a hiding spot

Fixed: Base Game – 'Rally Leader' Perk

Fixed the perk 'Rally Leader' which was only functioning for the perk holder instead of all Victims per its description, "Help all Victims recover from being incapacitated more quickly. Recovery is 15/25/35 % faster."

Fixed: Base Game – 'Fish Hooks' Perk

'Fish Hooks' was not working as intended at Level 2 and Level 3 and will now work as described, "Sneak attacks decrease Family's max stamina for a limited amount of time. Max stamina is reduced by 50/65/75% for 10/20/30 seconds."

Fixed: Base Game – 'Slippery' Perk

'Slippery' is now fixed so that the perk activates after a player finishes traversing through a gap

Fixed: Base Game – Danny Knows Engines

We have fixed a bug where the 'I Know Engines' Perk wouldn't activate within the proper ranges when equipped on Danny

Fixed: Base Game – 'Swinging For the Fences' on Bones

An issue has been fixed with the Grandpa Perk 'Swinging For the Fences' where it was not applying to Bones when the perk was active

Fixed: Base Game – Virginia's SFX

We have fixed the bug where the SFX for Virginia contaminating a blood bucket continued if she canceled out of the interaction

Fixed: Base Game – Johnny's Footprint Tracking

The bug that caused Johnny's footprint tracking to remain active if he was electrocuted on the cattle grid is now fixed

Fixed: Base Game – Disappearing Health Potions

We have fixed the bug that caused poisoned health potions to completely disappear from the map if it was swapped out for another item

Fixed: Base Game – Minigame UI Disappearing

The team has fixed the issue that caused the minigame UI for toolbox gathering, lockpicking, bone pile gathering, turning on the generator, and solving the fusebox to disappear if done after winning a grapple

Fixed: Base Game – Lockpicking Minigame

We have fixed the bug that caused the lockpicking minigame to wiggle rapidly when trying to complete it

Fixed: Base Game – Victims Permanently Highlighted

Victims becoming permanently highlighted after Grandpa is immobilized for a second time by Wyatt's Star Sign Ability has been resolved

We have also fixed more instances where Victims would become permanently highlighted after being caught by Grandpa's Sonar

Fixed: Base Game – Gore Bombs Crashing

We've resolved an issue in public and private matches where players were experiencing title crashes when Bones and at least 3 Victims were hit by the same Gore Bomb

Fixed: Base Game – Rain Effects Inside Containers – Slaughterhouse – Storm

Instances where rain effects were present on props inside of the containers on Slaughterhouse – Storm has been fixed

Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt Portrait Resolution

We've fixed an issue where Wyatt's portrait would sometimes appear low in resolution when viewed via the Customization tab

Fixed: Base Game – Hitchhiker Chestburster Execution FPS

We have made improvements to decrease FPS drops during Hitchhikers Chestburster Execution

Fixed: Base Game – Player XP on Graveyard

Our team has fixed a bug where Victim players were not receiving the proper XP when exiting the basement and other boundaries on the Graveyard map

Fixed: Base Game – Virginia's Skill Tree

A bug has been resolved with Virginia's Skill Tree where despite adjacent nodes being unlocked, a branch path on the right was not visible

Fixed: Base Game – Floating Assets

We've resolved an issue that would cause floating assets or items in the following locations The Mill – Riverbed area Slaughterhouse (including Leatherface's Lair)



Fixed: Base Game – Missing Gore on Slaughterhouse

We fixed the problem where gore was missing from Leatherface's Lair on all Slaughterhouse map variants

Fixed: Base Game – Hitchhiker Wall Gap Stuck Spot

Our team has resolved an issue where Hitchhiker would become stuck when going through the wall gap that connects the West Cell and Dig Room on Nancy's House with 'Wire Frame' equipped

Fixed: Base Game – Gas Station Stuck Spots

We have fixed an issue where both Family and Victim players would get stuck in the crawl space and gaps in the Tool Storage area

Fixed: Base Game – Ladder Stuck Spots

The following ladder stuck spot locations have been fixed Tool Shed – Gas Station Ladder Thicket – Gas Station Garage Ladder – Slaughterhouse



Fixed: Base Game – Valve Stuck Spot

We have fixed the bug that caused Victim players to get stuck in the valve if they spammed open the valve and proceeded to get hit by a Family member on Slaughterhouse and Gas Station

Fixed: Base Game – Family House Lighting

We have fixed unnatural lighting located by the shed in the Front Field area

Fixed: Base Game – Slaughterhouse Lighting

The lighting in the Holding Pen Area of the Slaughterhouse was too dark and has since been fixed

Fixed: Base Game – Church Basement Lighting on Graveyard

We have fixed a lighting issue where parts of the Church Basement on the Graveyard map appeared darker than intended

Fixed: Base Game – Slaughterhouse Tree Collision

Multiple trees were missing collision on Slaughterhouse and collision is now present

Fixed: Base Game – Collision on Slaughterhouse

The team has resolved an invisible collision issue that players could climb onto next to the Crawlspace in the Feed Storage on all of the Slaughterhouse map variants

Fixed: Base Game – Collision on Graveyard

We have resolved an issue where players could walk on top of invisible assets near the Graveyard Entrance area

Fixed: Base Game – Collision on Gas Station

An issue has been resolved where players could walk on top of an invisible asset located in the Shed Basement area of the Gas Station map

Fixed: Base Game – Nancy's House Collision

The team has removed invisible collision located in the North Tunnel area that blocked players movement

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – 'Sensed Victim Fear' Notification

We have fixed a UI bug where Johnny players would only receive the 'Sensed Victim Fear' UI notification once per match

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Vent Access

We have fixed an issue where Vent access wouldn't become unavailable immediately after it was destroyed

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Environment Collision

A bug has been fixed where players could climb over a specific table and remain stuck between assets

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Sorority Girl Damage

An issue has been fixed where Sorority Girls weren't receiving damage when Johnny pulled them from inside the car

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Floating Car

We have fixed a bug where the Car would be floating in the yard area

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Johnny Stuck Spot

The team has fixed a bug where Johnny would get stuck in the car if he tried to pull a Sorority Girl out of it

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Johnny's Ability Cancelling

We've resolved a problem with Johnny's Hunt Ability where it would incorrectly cancel when attempting to attack

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Floating Asset

There was a high voltage warning sign in the House Basement that appeared to be floating and has been fixed

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Execution Animations

We fixed an issue where Sorority Girls were able to move if executed while attempting to climb a ladder and would result in them remaining in a standing position after being executed

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Hiding Spot Asset Clipping

We have resolved a bug where assets were clipping into the trunk hiding spot and would sometimes have an unnatural glow

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Preference Toggle UI

Previously players were unable to click "Prefer to play as Victim" with a mouse, and would need to use a keyboard or controller input

Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Private Match Modifiers Transferring

We have fixed an issue where private match modifiers would transfer after a host player swapped from Base Game to 'Rush Week'

Fixed: Private Matches – Host Player Voice Chat Functionality

An issue has been fixed where voice chat would not work properly for the host player after a private match has been started

Changed: 'Wait a Second' Perk Description

'Wait a Second's description will now read as 'Victims who mistakenly get tangled in barbed wire must wait 3/5/8 seconds before removing it'

Teammate assistance in the removal of the Barbed Wire is not intended

Changed: Slaughterhouse Storm Flags

We have changed the United States flags to Texas State flags

These flags will now have more of a weathered and worn look

Changed: Connie Outfit Pack III

We have changed the name of Connie's 'Quick Soda' cosmetic in Outfit Pack III from 'Cherry' to 'Cola'

