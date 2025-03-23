Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Gun Interactive, sumo digital, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Drops New Cosmetic DLC Packs
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has a few new DLC packs for you to choose from for a more formal look, as well as a new update
Article Summary
- New DLC packs for Texas Chain Saw Massacre offer colorful '70s and '80s horror-themed outfits.
- Major update includes numerous bug fixes for Gore Bombs, interactions, and animations.
- Critical gameplay tweaks enhance balance and improve overall player experience.
- Visual and lighting improvements address collisions, stuck spots, and asset issues.
Gun Interactive and Sumo Digital revealed a new update and a couple of DLC packs for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre this month, giving you some new dress options. The team has released the Sunday Best Outfit Pack, the Denim Outfit Pack, and the Sonny Outfit Pack, all of which are going for $5 apiece if you decide to get them. As you can see here, they offer up some extra colorful options that match that '70s and '80s vibe, while still having a bit of a horror look to them. On top of that, the game got an update with several patches, which we have the notes for you below.
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – March 2025 Update
Tuned: Base Game – Bones' Gore Bombs
-
The blast damage radius for Bones' Gore Bombs has been increased
Fixed: Xbox Crashes
-
We have fixed various Xbox crashes
Fixed: Base Game – Interactions
-
The team has made further adjustments to the ensure that traversal options are prioritized over item pick ups
Fixed: Base Game – Close Encounters
-
A bug was fixed for close encounters in private matches where the host player would win a grapple in situations that they should've lost
Fixed: Base Game – Execution Pack IV's Black Bars
-
The team has fixed the aspect ratio for the cinematics of Execution Pack IV
-
The black bars are now removed to mirror previous released executions
Fixed: Base Game – Bones Spawn on Slaughterhouse Maps
-
Our team has fixed issues with Bones spawning in incorrect locations on all Slaughterhouse variants
Fixed: Base Game – Gore Bombs
-
Fixed an issue that allowed Bones to place Gore Bombs mid-air in escape zones
-
We have also fixed the issue where Bones Gore Bombs couldn't be triggered and/or retrieved on certain corners and assets
Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt 'Awareness Team' Ability Upgrade
-
A bug impacting the 'Awareness Team' upgrade has been fixed where Family Members hit by Wyatt's knives would not be highlighted for all Victims
Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt Knives Interacting with Hands' Ripstall
-
An issue was present where Wyatt could turn off the generator during Hands' Ripstall minigame and would sometimes result in:
-
Players being unable to interact with the generator for the remainder of the match
-
Wyatt was able to throw another knife to receive XP for turning off the generator when it was already turned off
-
-
This issue has been fixed and Wyatt can no longer interact with the generator during Hands' Ripstall minigame
Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt's Knife Bypassing Electric Traps
-
We have fixed a bug where Wyatt's Throwing Knives would disable an Electric Trap and turn off the Generator or Battery in a single knife throw
-
It will now take one Throwing Knife to disable an Electric Trap and one Throwing Knife to turn off an objective
Fixed: Base Game – Bone Charm Collision with Wyatt Knives
-
Our team has fixed an issue where Wyatt's Knives were being blocked by collision from a specific type of bone charm
Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt Star Sign Ability during Escape Cinematic
-
We have fixed Wyatt being able to use his ability while escaping, which would result in sliding movement and a visible crosshair during spectating
Fixed: Base Game – Bypassing Animations
-
We fixed the bug that allowed Family players to bypass the animations for setting traps, closing doors and locking doors
Fixed: Base Game – Hands' Barge Animation
-
Hands players were able to skip his successful barge animation if they performed interactions such as collecting blood, ripstalling, hooking up electric traps, etc
Fixed: Base Game – Family Animations
-
We fixed the bug where when a Family member would walk through the valve exit, the Family member would get stuck in their walking animations for a brief period of time
Fixed: Base Game – Native Invites
-
We have fixed the issue where the native invite prompt did not always show up for PS5 players in custom lobbies
Fixed: Base Game – Leatherface's Overhead Slam
-
The team has fixed the issue that caused Leatherface's overhead slam attack to not register if a Victim was traversing crawlspaces, stabbing Grandpa, or interacting with the valve
Fixed: Base Game – Hands' Barge
-
An issue has been resolved where Hands' initial barge attack would not function as intended, resulting in the player becoming softlocked
Fixed: Base Game – 'No Sell' and Hands' Barge
-
We have fixed a bug where the perk 'No Sell' was not using charges properly when getting barged by Hands
Fixed: Base Game – 'Protective Aura' Perk
-
The team has fixed the issue where the perk 'Protective Aura' did not reduce damage when a victim was pulled out of a hiding spot
Fixed: Base Game – 'Rally Leader' Perk
-
Fixed the perk 'Rally Leader' which was only functioning for the perk holder instead of all Victims per its description, "Help all Victims recover from being incapacitated more quickly. Recovery is 15/25/35 % faster."
Fixed: Base Game – 'Fish Hooks' Perk
-
'Fish Hooks' was not working as intended at Level 2 and Level 3 and will now work as described, "Sneak attacks decrease Family's max stamina for a limited amount of time. Max stamina is reduced by 50/65/75% for 10/20/30 seconds."
Fixed: Base Game – 'Slippery' Perk
-
'Slippery' is now fixed so that the perk activates after a player finishes traversing through a gap
Fixed: Base Game – Danny Knows Engines
-
We have fixed a bug where the 'I Know Engines' Perk wouldn't activate within the proper ranges when equipped on Danny
Fixed: Base Game – 'Swinging For the Fences' on Bones
-
An issue has been fixed with the Grandpa Perk 'Swinging For the Fences' where it was not applying to Bones when the perk was active
Fixed: Base Game – Virginia's SFX
-
We have fixed the bug where the SFX for Virginia contaminating a blood bucket continued if she canceled out of the interaction
Fixed: Base Game – Johnny's Footprint Tracking
-
The bug that caused Johnny's footprint tracking to remain active if he was electrocuted on the cattle grid is now fixed
Fixed: Base Game – Disappearing Health Potions
-
We have fixed the bug that caused poisoned health potions to completely disappear from the map if it was swapped out for another item
Fixed: Base Game – Minigame UI Disappearing
-
The team has fixed the issue that caused the minigame UI for toolbox gathering, lockpicking, bone pile gathering, turning on the generator, and solving the fusebox to disappear if done after winning a grapple
Fixed: Base Game – Lockpicking Minigame
-
We have fixed the bug that caused the lockpicking minigame to wiggle rapidly when trying to complete it
Fixed: Base Game – Victims Permanently Highlighted
-
Victims becoming permanently highlighted after Grandpa is immobilized for a second time by Wyatt's Star Sign Ability has been resolved
-
We have also fixed more instances where Victims would become permanently highlighted after being caught by Grandpa's Sonar
Fixed: Base Game – Gore Bombs Crashing
-
We've resolved an issue in public and private matches where players were experiencing title crashes when Bones and at least 3 Victims were hit by the same Gore Bomb
Fixed: Base Game – Rain Effects Inside Containers – Slaughterhouse – Storm
-
Instances where rain effects were present on props inside of the containers on Slaughterhouse – Storm has been fixed
Fixed: Base Game – Wyatt Portrait Resolution
-
We've fixed an issue where Wyatt's portrait would sometimes appear low in resolution when viewed via the Customization tab
Fixed: Base Game – Hitchhiker Chestburster Execution FPS
-
We have made improvements to decrease FPS drops during Hitchhikers Chestburster Execution
Fixed: Base Game – Player XP on Graveyard
-
Our team has fixed a bug where Victim players were not receiving the proper XP when exiting the basement and other boundaries on the Graveyard map
Fixed: Base Game – Virginia's Skill Tree
-
A bug has been resolved with Virginia's Skill Tree where despite adjacent nodes being unlocked, a branch path on the right was not visible
Fixed: Base Game – Floating Assets
-
We've resolved an issue that would cause floating assets or items in the following locations
-
The Mill – Riverbed area
-
Slaughterhouse (including Leatherface's Lair)
-
Fixed: Base Game – Missing Gore on Slaughterhouse
-
We fixed the problem where gore was missing from Leatherface's Lair on all Slaughterhouse map variants
Fixed: Base Game – Hitchhiker Wall Gap Stuck Spot
-
Our team has resolved an issue where Hitchhiker would become stuck when going through the wall gap that connects the West Cell and Dig Room on Nancy's House with 'Wire Frame' equipped
Fixed: Base Game – Gas Station Stuck Spots
-
We have fixed an issue where both Family and Victim players would get stuck in the crawl space and gaps in the Tool Storage area
Fixed: Base Game – Ladder Stuck Spots
-
The following ladder stuck spot locations have been fixed
-
Tool Shed – Gas Station
-
Ladder Thicket – Gas Station
-
Garage Ladder – Slaughterhouse
-
Fixed: Base Game – Valve Stuck Spot
-
We have fixed the bug that caused Victim players to get stuck in the valve if they spammed open the valve and proceeded to get hit by a Family member on Slaughterhouse and Gas Station
Fixed: Base Game – Family House Lighting
-
We have fixed unnatural lighting located by the shed in the Front Field area
Fixed: Base Game – Slaughterhouse Lighting
-
The lighting in the Holding Pen Area of the Slaughterhouse was too dark and has since been fixed
Fixed: Base Game – Church Basement Lighting on Graveyard
-
We have fixed a lighting issue where parts of the Church Basement on the Graveyard map appeared darker than intended
Fixed: Base Game – Slaughterhouse Tree Collision
-
Multiple trees were missing collision on Slaughterhouse and collision is now present
Fixed: Base Game – Collision on Slaughterhouse
-
The team has resolved an invisible collision issue that players could climb onto next to the Crawlspace in the Feed Storage on all of the Slaughterhouse map variants
Fixed: Base Game – Collision on Graveyard
-
We have resolved an issue where players could walk on top of invisible assets near the Graveyard Entrance area
Fixed: Base Game – Collision on Gas Station
-
An issue has been resolved where players could walk on top of an invisible asset located in the Shed Basement area of the Gas Station map
Fixed: Base Game – Nancy's House Collision
-
The team has removed invisible collision located in the North Tunnel area that blocked players movement
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – 'Sensed Victim Fear' Notification
-
We have fixed a UI bug where Johnny players would only receive the 'Sensed Victim Fear' UI notification once per match
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Vent Access
-
We have fixed an issue where Vent access wouldn't become unavailable immediately after it was destroyed
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Environment Collision
-
A bug has been fixed where players could climb over a specific table and remain stuck between assets
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Sorority Girl Damage
-
An issue has been fixed where Sorority Girls weren't receiving damage when Johnny pulled them from inside the car
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Floating Car
-
We have fixed a bug where the Car would be floating in the yard area
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Johnny Stuck Spot
-
The team has fixed a bug where Johnny would get stuck in the car if he tried to pull a Sorority Girl out of it
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Johnny's Ability Cancelling
-
We've resolved a problem with Johnny's Hunt Ability where it would incorrectly cancel when attempting to attack
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Floating Asset
-
There was a high voltage warning sign in the House Basement that appeared to be floating and has been fixed
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Execution Animations
-
We fixed an issue where Sorority Girls were able to move if executed while attempting to climb a ladder and would result in them remaining in a standing position after being executed
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Hiding Spot Asset Clipping
-
We have resolved a bug where assets were clipping into the trunk hiding spot and would sometimes have an unnatural glow
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Preference Toggle UI
-
Previously players were unable to click "Prefer to play as Victim" with a mouse, and would need to use a keyboard or controller input
Fixed: 'Rush Week' – Private Match Modifiers Transferring
-
We have fixed an issue where private match modifiers would transfer after a host player swapped from Base Game to 'Rush Week'
Fixed: Private Matches – Host Player Voice Chat Functionality
-
An issue has been fixed where voice chat would not work properly for the host player after a private match has been started
Changed: 'Wait a Second' Perk Description
-
'Wait a Second's description will now read as 'Victims who mistakenly get tangled in barbed wire must wait 3/5/8 seconds before removing it'
-
Teammate assistance in the removal of the Barbed Wire is not intended
Changed: Slaughterhouse Storm Flags
-
We have changed the United States flags to Texas State flags
-
These flags will now have more of a weathered and worn look
Changed: Connie Outfit Pack III
-
We have changed the name of Connie's 'Quick Soda' cosmetic in Outfit Pack III from 'Cherry' to 'Cola'