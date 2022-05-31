The Thimble Wins The Monopoly Throwback Token Vote?!?

In what feels like the weirdest choice possible, Hasbro announced this morning that the Thimble won the Monopoly Throwback Token Vote. Last month the company announced it was looking to bring back one of the classic tokens to the game and replace one of the current newer tokens it put in over the past 20 years. Announced during The Today Show this morning, the Thimble will be coming back next year and will be replacing the T-Rex, which we completely agree with on the latter end of that deal. Real talk, we voted to have the Horse & Rider come back, but that's just our personal preference along with the fact we'd rather play the Boot over the Thimble. But according to the info from Hasbro below, it beat out all the other choices. (Including the Cannon, which was quietly retired and never given a reason why.)

In the worldwide call-to-action, fans had a chance to vote one of the current tokens out and bring back one of the six retired iconic tokens, popularized in the 1990s, in the next generation of the Monopoly game – Thimble, Wheelbarrow, Iron, Boot, Horse & Rider, or Money Bag. Since the vote kicked off on April 28, the all-time favorite Thimble consistently was the leader among competitors, eventually securing 30% of the votes. In 2017's fan vote, the Thimble, Wheelbarrow, and Boot were retired and replaced by the Penguin, T-Rex, and Rubber Ducky, but fast-forward to 2022 where the Thimble gets its revenge! While the race was close, the T-Rex received the most votes to leave the game by 30% and will retire its short-lived Monopoly run. Hasbro will begin to replace the T-Rex with the Thimble token, so those who want to continue to play with the T-Rex and the seven other current tokens have a limited time to pick up the existing version of the game at Amazon. The refreshed version of the Monopoly board game featuring the Thimble alongside the Scottie, Battleship, Racecar, Top Hat, Penguin, Hazel, and Rubber Ducky tokens will hit shelves Fall of this year in the U.S. at Amazon and Spring 2023 globally.

