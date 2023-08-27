Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GROUND Game Atelier, The Time I Have Left

The Time I Have Left Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Time I Have Left as the team revealed more of the gameplay to come during Gamescom 2023.

Indie game developer and publisher Ground Game Atelier released a new trailer for their upcoming game, The Time I Have Left, during Gamescom 2023. This is about 90 seconds worth of footage from the game, a bit of a combo of gameplay and cutscenes, as you see the main character Aline try to make sense of the weird time-related phenomenon she's caught in called The Miasma. Will you be able to get out alive or will you succumb to the six hours of life you have left? Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released sometime in 2024.

"In six hours, you will be dead. The Time I Have Left is a time-driven exploration game with RPG elements and a big focus on storytelling. Play as Aline, a woman affected by a mysterious condition that marks her for certain death. Players will guide Aline in a race against time to escape an enormous underground complex, Colony 7. What will you do with the time you have left?"

Stunning visuals: Experience the dense environments of Colony 7, all rendered in a striking style.

Experience the dense environments of Colony 7, all rendered in a striking style. Nostalgic flair, modern spin: Find clues, solve environmental puzzles, unlock hidden areas, and secure your escape. Experience unique exploration gameplay combined with a fresh take on the classic JRPG formula.

Find clues, solve environmental puzzles, unlock hidden areas, and secure your escape. Experience unique exploration gameplay combined with a fresh take on the classic JRPG formula. Time-driven story and gameplay: The timer is always ticking, but time flows in mysterious ways…

The timer is always ticking, but time flows in mysterious ways… Haste makes waste: Your time is meant to be spent. After each level, the timer will adjust to keep up with the story, so leave the area in the nick of time to get the most of each level.

Your time is meant to be spent. After each level, the timer will adjust to keep up with the story, so leave the area in the nick of time to get the most of each level. Knowledge is power: New abilities are unlocked as you uncover clues and complete the in-game database. Get the essential skills you need by following the main story or explore in-depth to unlock two additional skill trees.

New abilities are unlocked as you uncover clues and complete the in-game database. Get the essential skills you need by following the main story or explore in-depth to unlock two additional skill trees. Deep, dark secrets: Use the information you gather to unlock shortcuts, hidden stories, unique items, and secrets. You may not discover them all in a single playthrough.

Use the information you gather to unlock shortcuts, hidden stories, unique items, and secrets. You may not discover them all in a single playthrough. Resist the visions of death: Aline faces grotesque creatures in her Near-Death Experiences. Hold your ground against them in a battle of willpower.

Aline faces grotesque creatures in her Near-Death Experiences. Hold your ground against them in a battle of willpower. Reactive Turn-Based Mechanics: Time your movements well to evade directional attacks. Master your foes' patterns to escape unharmed.

Time your movements well to evade directional attacks. Master your foes' patterns to escape unharmed. Customize your skillset: Unlock skills exploring the level, and equip the ones that better suit your playstyle. The more you explore, the more tools you'll have to face the creatures.

