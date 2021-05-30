The Twitch Gaming Gathering Will Be Taking Place This Summer

Twitch announced this past week that a new event is on the way this summer as they will be presenting The Twitch Gaming Gathering. The event will be pretty much like all the other summer livestreams everyone else is doing, as reps for the platform and special guests will be hosting live events for developers and publishers to talk about and reveal new games coming over the next calendar year. We're really not trying to downplay this one, but aside from the Chat Decoder addition (which you can read about more below from the announcement), there's really nothing different about this than every other stream we're going to see for the next four months. It's just Twitch getting in on the action.

The content will be a mixture of major press conferences – like the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase – to personalized and exclusive content straight from Twitch. It's an exciting lineup that includes Twitch Rivals with some special celebrity participants, a special edition of the popular Twitch gameshow, "Hivemind,'' and, of course, a constant supply of gaming news, exclusive content, special announcements, and industry interviews straight from the streamers who live and breathe gaming every day on Twitch.

We should also mention that The Twitch Gaming gathering isn't just something you watch; as always, Twitch is the place where you can become part of the show and make your voice heard. One of the ways this happens is through our exclusive feature Chat Decoder, which identifies themes and questions coming from everyone in chat and surfaces them for the audience and our hosts.

Finally, what's a show without a grand finale? For our closing ceremony on Sunday, we're giving out three Emote Awards to the most deserving moments, based on the Chat Decoder data YOU provided. Encompassing the whole weekend, we identify the most frequent uses of biblethump, LUL, and pogchamp, respectively pinpointing each emotes' top moment from the show. Join the chat and be a part of the moment!