The Walking Dead: Last Mile Act Two Launches Today

Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment have officially launched Act Two of The Walking Dead: Last Mile today on Facebook Gaming. The adventure continues into this new leg of the four-month storyline in which you will play a survivor in a camp up in Alaska, trying to help the small colony out while trying to make it another day. This act comes with new storylines and a few new features, which we have listed below from the devs. Good luck surviving to those of you playing the game!

As Act One came to a close, the relationship between the Plant and the Village became more strained than ever. At the Plant, a deadly invisible gas created multiple problems – while in the Village, Marlena's grief and Remi's souring attitude sowed seeds of doubt. Abe decided to host a potlatch to bring the two groups together, but it didn't have the intended effect. Now, Villagers are coming down with a mysterious illness, and some critical Plant Workers were kidnapped.

As winter's full force descends on Prosper Landing, things grow dire for both groups as they prepare for the end of winter when the recently discovered frozen walker herd will thaw and grapple with the latest horror: saltwater walkers shambling out of the bay. In the Village, Doc searches for a cure to the unknown illness, Remi suffers a setback, and a thief threatens health and safety. At the Plant, Tara leads the charge to rescue the kidnapped Plant Workers, everyone struggles to maintain morale in the face of fatigue and starvation, and sickness and death make fixing Glacier Point even more unlikely. The Walking Dead: Last Mile has also seen a number of improvements to the overall experience and new features added for Act Two, including: