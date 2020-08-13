The Walking Dead Onslaught Receives A Release Date

Survios released a new trailer this morning for The Walking Dead Onslaught which includes an official release date. Bason on the popular AMC version of the franchise, you'll be put into the zombie-filled world playing as a couple of different characters. Daryl who will run around and kill things while you can also use Rick, Carol, and Michonne to snag supplies. The latest trailer below shows off a lot of the VR gameplay as well as the official release date as we now know The Walking Dead Onslaught will release September 29, 2020. Just a few days before the launch of Season 10 on AMC happening on October 4th. It will be available on PSVR, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR. After the game is released digitally there will also be physical versions for PSVR from Perp Games available on October 2nd in Europe and October 13th in North America. The PS4 version will also be compatible with the PS5.

You can check out the trailer below and get a glimpse of what it's like fighting off the dead when they're in VR and immediately right up in your face. We'll see if you have what it takes to survive the night…

The Walking Dead Onslaught is set shortly after the Savior War in an Alexandria devastated by the fighting, and struggling over its ideals. Players will step into the shoes of Daryl Dixon for an intense campaign mode, as he recounts a fateful encounter with a mysterious stranger. The game's infinitely replayable Scavenger Mode allows players to embark on supply runs as Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and Carol, where they'll encounter overwhelming hordes of walkers and collect resources to rebuild their community, upgrade and modify iconic weapons from the show, and unlock new quests.