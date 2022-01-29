The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Reveals Chapter Two Plans

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Interactive have revealed new plans for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners with Chapter 2: Retribution. The second chapter will coincide with the game's second anniversary To kick off the game's momentous second anniversary, as they plan to bring more goes and a stronger advancement to the story as you make your way through the undead in the heart of New Orleans. The company didn't reveal too much as we have the gist of it below along with a quote from the current head of Skydance Interactive, but it sounds like over the next few months we'll find out more. Probably near Summer Games Fest/E3 2022, depending on who the end up working with (or if they go it alone). In any case, we'll see what happens in the months ahead.

This next chapter in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners story will serve as a continuation of the storyline from the original game, where players will take on the mantle of the Tourist in their gruesome adventure to survive the unforgiving and infested remains of New Orleans. Along the way, players will encounter new characters and face new threats as they make gut-wrenching choices that will determine their fate. Chapter 2: Retribution is a new, standalone game for players who want to jump straight into this new chapter of the Tourist's story. With a number of awards and accolades since launch, the development team at Skydance Interactive is committed to providing content-rich and refined experiences in VR gaming. More details on the next chapter in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners story will be revealed later this year. "The past two years have been absolutely incredible for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and we're grateful for the continued support from the player community who have helped make the game the success it is today," said Chris Busse, acting head of Skydance Interactive. "We're excited to announce Chapter 2, and we can't wait to let players explore the new adventures that await them in the French Quarter and beyond."