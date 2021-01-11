The Waylanders Gets A New Update With Character Origins

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

The latest Early Access update for The Waylanders expands on all of the game's characters as they now have origin stories. In the second of three winter updates to come to the game, Gato Studio has added new origin story videos for each character option. Now you get a far more in-0depth introduction to whomever you choose in the myth-filled RPG. Each of the eight new origin videos expands on the background of whatever character you have chosen and explores different facets of the world the game is set in. Along with all of these origins, the update includes an all-new photo mode to allow you to capture the sweeping vistas and mythical locations scattered throughout the game.

Now you can learn more about the choices you have made in the game, courtesy of Gato Studio.
Now you can learn more about the choices you have made in the game, courtesy of Gato Studio.

You can get full details on the "Immersion Update" here as there is a third one on the way this winter. There's more coming down the road on their roadmap for the game as well as more updates planned for January, which will continue to implement community feedback and add localization for the game in Spanish, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Russian, and Galician.

"The Waylanders has been heavily influenced by many of the best RPGs we've played over the last few decades. Part of creating a character shouldn't just be what they look like, but also where they're from and how they tie into the story you're about to jump into." said Gato Salvaje Studio Creative Director, Sergio Prieto. "Assuming your character hasn't just sprung into existence, they should feel as if they're part of the world. These new origins give our community deeper insight into not only the world we're building, but also how history weaves together with myth in The Waylanders."

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  