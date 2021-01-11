The Waylanders Gets A New Update With Character Origins

The latest Early Access update for The Waylanders expands on all of the game's characters as they now have origin stories. In the second of three winter updates to come to the game, Gato Studio has added new origin story videos for each character option. Now you get a far more in-0depth introduction to whomever you choose in the myth-filled RPG. Each of the eight new origin videos expands on the background of whatever character you have chosen and explores different facets of the world the game is set in. Along with all of these origins, the update includes an all-new photo mode to allow you to capture the sweeping vistas and mythical locations scattered throughout the game.

You can get full details on the "Immersion Update" here as there is a third one on the way this winter. There's more coming down the road on their roadmap for the game as well as more updates planned for January, which will continue to implement community feedback and add localization for the game in Spanish, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Simplified Chinese, Russian, and Galician.

"The Waylanders has been heavily influenced by many of the best RPGs we've played over the last few decades. Part of creating a character shouldn't just be what they look like, but also where they're from and how they tie into the story you're about to jump into." said Gato Salvaje Studio Creative Director, Sergio Prieto. "Assuming your character hasn't just sprung into existence, they should feel as if they're part of the world. These new origins give our community deeper insight into not only the world we're building, but also how history weaves together with myth in The Waylanders."