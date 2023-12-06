Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: the weeknd

The Weeknd To Hold Special December Concert In Fortnite

To close out 2023, Epic Games will be working with The Weeknd to hold a special Fortnite Festival concert for everyone to enjoy.

Article Summary The Weeknd headlines a Fortnite Festival concert to conclude 2023.

Epic Games introduces a unique Fortnite Festival Pass for the event.

Limited-time quests yield exclusive items, including The Weeknd outfit.

The concert event is this weekend only with items vaulted post-event.

Epic Games and performer The Weeknd announced this week that he will headline one last Fortnite Festival to close out 2023. As they have done in the years prior, this will be a server-wide event in which they will take over the game at specific times to show a live interactive concert, where you will be treated to the music of The Weeknd in a special setting. The event comes after an action-packed week of changes, which includes the release of LEGO Fortnite on December 7 and the new Rocket Racing mode on December 8. The concert will include a special level system that will work differently compared to all the other game modes, as you gain XP for completing quests. However, don't expect any of this to go onto your Battle Pass; this is strictly for the event alone.

Experience points will instead go to the Fortnite Festival Pass, which will operate like previous passes they've had for special events such as the Star Wars and Dragon Ball Z spectacles. You can do the free pass that everyone gets, or you can purchase a Premium track that will give you double the amount of items you gain from doing the quests. The quests will include playing a rhythm beat game that will have you playing in sync with the music or searching for items hidden within the island. Some of the items you'll be able to snag include cosmetics, a new glider, wallpapers, and even an "After Hours" version of The Weeknd as a cosmetic outfit that you can only earn in this event. The event will only happen this weekend, and once it's over, those items go to the Vault. You can check out a preview of what it will look like in the video below, as the concert will kick off this Saturday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!