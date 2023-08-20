Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: , ,

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood Is Coming In October

The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood is set to come to the VR title this October, as single player upgrades and four-player co-op arrive.

Published
by
|
Comments

VR developer Carbon Studio and publisher Vertigo Games will be releasing The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood this October. An addition to the original The Wizards: Dark Times, the content has basically been created to open up some new options for gameplay and storytelling, as well as giving the game an overall improvement. Especially in single-player mode, where you'll see a ton of enhancements. But the game will also be getting a four-player co-op mode where you can take on challenges as a group.  We got more for you below as it will be released on October 19th.

The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood Is Coming In October
Credit: Vertigo Games

"In The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood, fulfill your dreams of exploring a land of magic and fight your way through malignant forces in this first-person VR adventure, this time with two friends! Is your party ready to wield such power? The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood comes with a host of improvements for fans of the franchise, as well as first-time players."

  • Wield The Elements – Co-op:  The new update allows players to team up with three friends with separate skill trees (Fire, Frost, and Storm) to explore the world of The Wizards: Dark Times together.
  • New Magical Content: Use your new-found skills with friends to battle new types of enemies and even more variants, plus explore the levels with new objectives and challenges.
  • Remastered Single Player Campaign:  Dare to journey alone? With more unique spells, varied challenging enemies, and more VR interaction with the environment – climb some boulders, ride a troll, or even have a trolley cart chase!
  • Enhanced Graphics:  Embark on this perilous journey and experience the game at a whole new level, with beautifully rendered graphics, optimized for latest VR advancements.
  • Improved VR Controls: Command the arcane powers with nothing but hand gestures – as a true Wizard does! The update features optimized controls for greater ease of use and accuracy – no magical (or technological) barriers will stop you!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.