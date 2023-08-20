Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Carbon Studio, The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood, Vertigo Games

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood Is Coming In October

The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood is set to come to the VR title this October, as single player upgrades and four-player co-op arrive.

VR developer Carbon Studio and publisher Vertigo Games will be releasing The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood this October. An addition to the original The Wizards: Dark Times, the content has basically been created to open up some new options for gameplay and storytelling, as well as giving the game an overall improvement. Especially in single-player mode, where you'll see a ton of enhancements. But the game will also be getting a four-player co-op mode where you can take on challenges as a group. We got more for you below as it will be released on October 19th.

"In The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood, fulfill your dreams of exploring a land of magic and fight your way through malignant forces in this first-person VR adventure, this time with two friends! Is your party ready to wield such power? The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood comes with a host of improvements for fans of the franchise, as well as first-time players."

Wield The Elements – Co-op: The new update allows players to team up with three friends with separate skill trees (Fire, Frost, and Storm) to explore the world of The Wizards: Dark Times together.

The new update allows players to team up with three friends with separate skill trees (Fire, Frost, and Storm) to explore the world of The Wizards: Dark Times together. New Magical Content: Use your new-found skills with friends to battle new types of enemies and even more variants, plus explore the levels with new objectives and challenges.

Use your new-found skills with friends to battle new types of enemies and even more variants, plus explore the levels with new objectives and challenges. Remastered Single Player Campaign: Dare to journey alone? With more unique spells, varied challenging enemies, and more VR interaction with the environment – climb some boulders, ride a troll, or even have a trolley cart chase!

Dare to journey alone? With more unique spells, varied challenging enemies, and more VR interaction with the environment – climb some boulders, ride a troll, or even have a trolley cart chase! Enhanced Graphics: Embark on this perilous journey and experience the game at a whole new level, with beautifully rendered graphics, optimized for latest VR advancements.

Embark on this perilous journey and experience the game at a whole new level, with beautifully rendered graphics, optimized for latest VR advancements. Improved VR Controls: Command the arcane powers with nothing but hand gestures – as a true Wizard does! The update features optimized controls for greater ease of use and accuracy – no magical (or technological) barriers will stop you!

