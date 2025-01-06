Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, LG, xbox

The Xbox App Will Soon Be Added To LG Smart TVs

Those of you who own a recent LG smart TV or plan to buy a new one will soon have the Xbox app added to the operating system

Xbox and LG announced during CES 2025 today that the Xbox app will be added to LG's smart TVs as a new window for players to do cloud gaming. While cool, there isn't a ton to this announcement, as its simply upgrading LG to the same system some other TV makers have, as you'll be able to access it with Xbox Game Pass via the TV without a console, but it will be cloud gaming only. We have more details from Xbox below.

Xbox x LG

We're focused on bringing more games to more people around the world, on the devices you choose to play with. Millions of Game Pass Ultimate members are already using Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to play great games from the Game Pass catalog on various devices. Today, we're excited to announce our collaboration with LG Electronics to bring the Xbox app to their new LG Smart TVs later this year. This means Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play their games directly from the Xbox app on supported LG Smart TVs via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This gives players even more choice in how they enjoy their favorite games. Soon, players with LG Smart TVs will be able to explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to hundreds of games in the Game Pass Ultimate catalog, including popular titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and upcoming releases like Avowed (launching February 18, 2025).

The Xbox app on LG Smart TVs presents more ways to play on Xbox:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play games directly from the Xbox app on select LG Smart TVs through cloud gaming.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, players will be able to play games through the Xbox app (available in LG's Gaming Portal) via cloud gaming. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also play select games they own beyond the Game Pass catalog, such as NBA 2K25, Hogwarts Legacy, and more.

