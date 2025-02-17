Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Landorus, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Unova

Therian Landorus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova

Landorus will be featured in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Unova event. You can defeat it using these tips and counters.

Article Summary Therian Landorus stars in Pokémon GO's Five-Star Raids for the Road to Unova event.

Use Shadow Mamoswine and Mega Abomasnow for top counters against Therian Landorus.

Defeat Landorus with two trainers, four if lacking top counters and max CP.

Shiny Legendary rate is 1 in 20; aim for 100% IV CP of 2241 or 2801 (boosted).

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Therian Forme Landorus, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Therian Forme Landorus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Therian Forme Landorus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Mega Gardevoir: Magical Leaf, Triple Axel

Glaceon: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Therian Forme Landorus.

Cetitan: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Mr. Rime: Ice Shard, Triple Axel

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Articuno: Frost Breath, Triple Axel

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalnche

Cryogonal: Frost Breath, Triple Axel

Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Therian Forme Landorus can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catc,h so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Therian Forme Landorus will have a CP of 2241 in normal weather conditions and 2801 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!