Therian Thundurus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova

Thundurus will be featured in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Unova event. You can defeat it using these tips and counters.

Article Summary Prepare to conquer Therian Thundurus in Pokémon GO's Five-Star Raids with top counters and strategies.

Learn the best Mega and Shadow Pokémon to effectively tackle Therian Forme Thundurus raids.

Discover alternative strong counters without Shadows or Megas for a tactical Pokémon GO raid team.

Catch tips and Shiny odds revealed for maximizing your Therian Forme Thundurus Pokémon experience.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Therian Forme Thundurus, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Therian Forme Thundurus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Therian Forme Thundurus counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Shadow Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Therian Forme Thundurus.

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Therian Forme Thundurus can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Therian Forme Thundurus will have a CP of 2091 in normal weather conditions and 2614 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

