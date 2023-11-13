Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omeda Studios, Predecessor

Third-Person MOBA Predecessor Announces PlayStation Closed Beta

PlayStation owners will be getting a special Closed Beta next month, as Predecessor will give players a chance to experience the MOBA.

Article Summary Predecessor, the third-person action MOBA, opens a PlayStation Closed Beta.

Omeda Studios invites gamers to test Predecessor's console gameplay.

Starting Dec 5, choose from 30+ Heroes and battle in cross-play Beta.

Experience unique hero abilities and immersive third-person combat.

Indie game developer and publisher Omeda Studios has revealed this morning that their upcoming game, Predecessor, will be holding a special Closed Beta for PlayStation owners. In case you're not aware of what this one is, the game is a third-person action MOBA that has been available to PC players in Early Access for about a year now. As the team is slowly working its way to release, this Beta will provide a chance to see how it plays on console. Starting on December 5, North American and European players will have the choice between over 30 different Heroes, as they will be teamed up with PC players to test out a number of features. We have more info on the game for you here, along with the latest trailer, as you can sign up for the beta on the game's website.

"Teams of five join arms in battle as they fight for glory on the battlefield against enemy heroes on a traditional three-lane map featuring an interactive jungle, epic monsters, and more. In a match, ten players are divided into two teams, with each player controlling their chosen hero. Each hero has their own unique abilities and design, meaning there's a hero to match everyone's style of play. Heroes complete objectives to collect gold, like killing minions, downing towers, or annihilating enemy heroes. As a hero collects more gold, they can buy items from the shop that influence their heroes in interesting ways – allowing them to teleport to new locations, go invisible, freeze time, and more. Items also allow a hero to get more powerful (strength, attack speed, health, and various other attributes). Unlike most MOBAs, Predecessor puts you into the heart of the action. The third-person perspective fully immerses players into the game as enemies appear from shadow walls, over ledges, or behind them."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!