Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO

Sneasel is a Dark/Ice-type Pokémon from the Johto region that can currently be battled in Tier One raids in Pokémon GO. This Pokémon is unique in that it boasts the rare spawn Shiny rate… but isn't necessarily a rare spawn. This makes Sneasel raids more attractive to some due to the higher than the standard one in 450 rate. This Raid Spotlight will give trainers everything they need to know about this Generation Two Pokémon, including its boosted Shiny rate and 100% IVs.

Sneasel has, according to the Silph researchers, a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. This may be way tougher than the Legendary Shiny rate, but to say it makes Shiny hunting Sneasel easier than a Pokémon with the standard rate is an understatement. Every event in which Sneasel is spotlighted as a boosted spawn turns into Sneasel Community Week. However, some players have been unlucky and haven't yet met their Shiny pink, frosty cat. These raids are a terrific option, as these boosted odds give players a much better chance than when hunting full-rate Pokémon such as Sandshrew or Seal in raids.

Defeating Sneasel doesn't call for a pre-set team of six maxed out Pokémon, which we suggest in our Raid Guides for Legendary Pokémon and Mega Raids. As a dual Dark/Ice-type, it is double weak to Fighting-type Pokémon. A team with Lucario, Machamp, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Toxicroak, or even weaker, lower-level Fighting-type Pokémon will be able to defeat this raid with no problem. Even very low-level trainers will be able to handle this raid solo.

When looking for a 100% IV Pokémon, Sneasel's top CP in raids is 1172 in normal conditions and 1465 in boosted conditions. Sneasel evolves into Weavile when using a Sinnoh Stone, so hunting for a Sneasel with good IVs is a terrific use of a raid pass due to the power Weavile packs as both an Ice-type and Dark-type attacker.