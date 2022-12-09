This Is Your Annual Posting Of The Game Awards 2022 Winners List

Hey there! You may not have realized it from the bombardment on social media, but The Game Awards 2022 took place last night. While we do poke fun at the fact that it's far more a three-hour commercial for what video games are coming in 2023, they do actually give out awards during the showcase. We have the full list of winners for you below.

GAME OF THE YEAR: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST GAME DIRECTION: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST NARRATIVE: God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ART DIRECTION: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC: Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

BEST AUDIO DESIGN: God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST PERFORMANCE: Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

GAMES FOR IMPACT: As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

BEST ONGOING GAME: Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

BEST INDIE: Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST DEBUT INDIE: Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD: FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

BEST MOBILE: Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

BEST VR/AR: Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

BEST ACTION: Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE: God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ROLE PLAYING: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST FIGHTING: MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

BEST FAMILY: Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

BEST SPORTS/RACING: Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

BEST MULTIPLAYER: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

MOST ANTICIPATED: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR: Ludwig

BEST ADAPTATION: Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY: God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ESPORTS GAME: Valorant (Riot Games)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE: Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM: LOUD (Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS COACH: Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT: 2022 League of Legends World Championship

Players Voice: Genshin Impact (miHoYo)