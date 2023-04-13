THQ Nordic Announces Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy was revealed this week as THQ Nordic will bring the game to both PC and consoles down the line.

THQ Nordic and developer Frozenbyte have announced the latest entry in the Trine series with the reveal of Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy. The game, for lack of a better term, picks up where the last game left off, to a degree. This latest entry sports a 2.5D puzzle-platforming system in which you'll take on one of a few different roles to explore 20 levels, as the Heroes of Trine must reunite to push back a fearsome Clockwork army. We got more info on it below, along with the announcement trailer, as we now wait for an official release date to come.

"Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey in their fifth outing – and seems promising to become the best Trine game of the series! Puzzles will change difficulty according to the number of players, the game also offers a skill quest system, and new tactical multi-phase boss fights! Traverse breathtaking landscapes in Trine's deepest and visually richest chapter to date, with an all-new cast of characters as a riveting story awaits with the heroes' reputations tarnished, their friends and families in danger, and their enchanted powers at stake. Trine 5 will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey yet!"

A beautiful 2.5D world with twenty gorgeous levels ready for players to explore!

Local and online multiplayer — play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op.

Puzzles with plenty of replayability and dynamic physics — encounter fire, air, light, magnets, electricity, and more, with puzzles tailored both for solo and co-op play.

Challenging combat — fight against the unstoppable Clockwork Knights and the cunning Rat Gang in engaging and tactical battles, and try your wits and courage in formidable boss fights!

Difficulty settings for combat, puzzles, and character resurrection — the game welcomes everyone's own playstyle.

Experience the mesmerizing soundtrack, with songs that capture the essence of each unique environment, as well as a voice cast of returning favorites and charming new additions.