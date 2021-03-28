THQ Nordic Reveals New Football Management Game, We Are Football

THQ Nordic revealed they have a new football manager game coming this Summer as they are releasing We Are Football. By the looks of this particular version of the genre, you're basically going to be in charge of everything shy of being the owner of the team. You'll be managing the players from their training all the way to their victories and losses. You'll be responsible for the day-to-day operations on and off the field, all with the goal of bringing home the cub in either the men's or women's divisions. We got more info and the trailer for you below, as the game is slated to be released on PC via Steam on June 10th, 2021.

As a manager and trainer in We Are Football, you'll come face to face with the latest trends in the world of football, experiencing all the emotional highs and lows of your favorite club. For the first time ever, this modern football manager game also offers a women's football game mode, featuring all the same functionality as well as many unique gameplay elements. To maintain and ensure the highest quality across all game modes, We Are Football has been developed with experienced football management veterans such as Gerald Köhler, Rolf Langenberg, and Dirk Winter. You'll get immediate feedback for every decision, big and small. You'll have to plan out your deadlines effectively in the game, and will only be truly successful in the club by working together with your colleagues. We Are Football focuses on real management tasks. The goal of the game is to build up the club over the long haul, including growing the team, colleagues, infrastructure, fans, and more. As a result, the football players in the game are individual personalities who spin their own stories. A season can be played through in a few hours: You're in the middle of the action after just a few minutes. Alone, several seasons can be played through in one afternoon, and two players can even finish a season in an evening.