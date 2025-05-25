Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Three New Events Tie Into Pokémon GO Fest 2025

Pokémon GO Fest 2025 is coming and there will be tie-in events for all players. The first of these tie-ins, Serene Retreat, comes May 30th.

Three new events have been announced for Pokémon GO. All of them tie into the Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event happening in both live locations and remotely. Let's get into the details for the first of these three events, titled Serene Retreat.

Here's what's happening for the Serene Retreat event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: Chansey (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), Cutiefly (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), Komala (can be Shiny), and Hatenna. Rare spawns include Snorlax (can be Shiny) and Chimecho (can be Shiny).

Chansey (can be Shiny), Marill (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), Cutiefly (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), Komala (can be Shiny), and Hatenna. Rare spawns include Snorlax (can be Shiny) and Chimecho (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: 1/2 Hatch Distance 1.5× Hatch XP Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 8× Max Particles from Power Spots Increased chance to hatch Shiny Munna and encounter Shiny Munna in research task rewards Increased chance to encounter Shiny Morelull in the wild and in research task rewards Complete event-themed Collection Challenges to receive reward encounters and more! Trainers with a Serene Retreat ticket will also receive the following bonus for the duration of the event: 1.5× Hatch Stardust Field Research Tack Encounters: Munna (can be Shiny), Cutiefly (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), Komala (can be Shiny), and Hatenna

Eggs: 2 KM: Chingling, Munna, Spritzee, and Swirlix. All can be Shiny.

Max Battles: Six-Star Max Battles: Gigantamax Rillaboom makes its debut on Saturday, May 31, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Paid Timed Research: A $1.99 USD Timed Rewsearch will be available in the shop. It will offer encounters with Munna and Morelull as well as two Super Incubators. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

A $1.99 USD Timed Rewsearch will be available in the shop. It will offer encounters with Munna and Morelull as well as two Super Incubators. Niantic writes:

