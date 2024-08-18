Based on player feedback, we are working with NCSoft to advance the Throne & Liberty experience in several key areas, including combat enhancements, progression adjustments for a smoother learning curve of new systems, and improving the guild-matching experience. We will also incorporate some systems and quality-of-life improvements newly implemented in the live Korean version of Throne & Liberty so that global players can enjoy them at launch. These include a new Skill Specialization system, fishing and cooking systems, and "Amitoi Expeditions," which allow Amitois to embark on solo adventures to collect rewards when not accompanying the player.

"We had an incredible showing of players who came to check out Throne & Liberty, and that's left us feeling confident and excited about the turnout we're going to get when the game launches," says Laura Sturr, GM of Operations at Amazon Games. "As with any beta, we received great feedback and uncovered some things that need adjusting, and we're grateful for that because it allows us to remedy them prior to our launch."

Ever since NCSOFT and Amazon Games agreed to bring Throne & Liberty to the West, the two teams have collaborated closely on the game's overall evolution. Today, the version of Throne & Liberty available to players in Korea has seen vast advancements as a direct result of this collaboration and a shared goal of addressing player feedback, resulting in a substantial reimagining of the game players experienced at launch.