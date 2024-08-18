Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Throne & Liberty
Throne & Liberty Launch Date Shifted To October
Amazon Games and NCSoft revealed they have pushed back the launch date for Throne & Liberty, as the game will now be out in October
Article Summary
- Throne & Liberty's launch has been pushed to October 1, with Early Access starting on September 26.
- Improvements include combat enhancements, smoother progression, and a better guild-matching experience.
- New features from the Korean version, like Skill Specialization and Amitoi Expeditions, will be added at launch.
- Amazon Games and NCSoft's collaboration has significantly evolved Throne & Liberty based on player feedback.
Amazon Games and NCSoft revealed this weekend that they have officially pushed the launch date of Throne & Liberty back to October. The team made the reveal in their latest blog, letting players know they have made the decision to push the release on PC and consoles back to October 1, with Early Access taking place on September 26. We have snippets from the blog for you below, going over part of the decision.
Throne & Liberty Date Pushback
Based on player feedback, we are working with NCSoft to advance the Throne & Liberty experience in several key areas, including combat enhancements, progression adjustments for a smoother learning curve of new systems, and improving the guild-matching experience. We will also incorporate some systems and quality-of-life improvements newly implemented in the live Korean version of Throne & Liberty so that global players can enjoy them at launch. These include a new Skill Specialization system, fishing and cooking systems, and "Amitoi Expeditions," which allow Amitois to embark on solo adventures to collect rewards when not accompanying the player.
"We had an incredible showing of players who came to check out Throne & Liberty, and that's left us feeling confident and excited about the turnout we're going to get when the game launches," says Laura Sturr, GM of Operations at Amazon Games. "As with any beta, we received great feedback and uncovered some things that need adjusting, and we're grateful for that because it allows us to remedy them prior to our launch."
Ever since NCSOFT and Amazon Games agreed to bring Throne & Liberty to the West, the two teams have collaborated closely on the game's overall evolution. Today, the version of Throne & Liberty available to players in Korea has seen vast advancements as a direct result of this collaboration and a shared goal of addressing player feedback, resulting in a substantial reimagining of the game players experienced at launch.