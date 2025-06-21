Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit

Five Nights At Freddy's: Into the Pit Launches Physical Edition

For those looking to get a phsyical copy of Five Nights At Freddy’s: Into the Pit, iam8bit has a few editions of the game out now

Standard and Exclusive Editions available, with extras like soundtrack codes and collectible items.

Time-travel adventure blends puzzle-solving, horror, and survival in the FNAF universe.

Uncover secrets, multiple endings, and save lives from deadly animatronics across decades.

Indie game developer and publisher Mega Cat Studios has partnered up with iam8bit to produce physical copies of Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit. The team has created a version for PC and all three major consoles as a standard retail edition with a code for the game's soundtrack, as well as an Exclusive Edition with a bunch of extras. You can see more about them in the trailer above, as both versions are officially now live.

Five Nights At Freddy's: Into the Pit

Jump into the pit and immerse yourself in a new chapter in the Five Nights at Freddy's universe. Oswald wishes his town, and his life, weren't so boring. That all changes when he explores the ball pit in a rundown pizzeria and finds himself in the past. However, Oswald's deepest desire will have an unexpected cost… Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Emerging in the past, players will solve puzzles, gather clues, and travel through time as they evade bloodthirsty animatronics and attempt to save their father and children from the pizzeria's past. Travel between time periods, gather clues, and outrun the threat relentlessly pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful—it's not just your own life that's on the line. Oswald's father and children from the past could all meet their end if you don't save them.

Experience the heart-pounding adventure of a beloved entry in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, Into the Pit.

Solve satisfying puzzles intertwined with an adrenaline-fueled story.

Immerse yourself in a narrative experience.

Try to save your friends, your family, and your own life.

Uncover secrets that span decades.

Discover different endings.

Escape the clutches of the animatronic creatures wreaking havoc across time.

