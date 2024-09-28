Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Minecraft Live 2024, Mojang

Everything Revealed During Minecraft Live 2024 Today

Earlier today, Mjoang held their annual Minecraft Live event, as they spent an hour and a half going over all things Minecraft on the way

Article Summary Discover new game drops: Bundles of Bravery and a vanilla update featuring an eerie pale garden biome.

Meet new mobs like the creaking and explore unique features like the living creaking heart.

Get details on 13 new pale oak wood recipes and innovative blocks like pale moss and hanging pale moss.

Dive into behind-the-scenes insights about A Minecraft Movie and the immersive Villager Rescue experience in Dallas.

This morning, Mojang held their annual Minecraft Live event, as the 2024 livestream showcased content on the way, info on the film, and other related items. Among the announcements included the next two game drops, a segment covering the upcoming movie, A Minecraft Movie, and a better look at the in-person Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue. We have more details from he company below and the full livestream above for you to enjoy!

Minecraft Live 2024

Two new game drops : Mojang's Agnes Larsson introduces the next game drop, Bundles of Bravery, and how bundles can help players take on challenges and share resources, along with hardcore mode coming to Bedrock. The next vanilla game drop features were revealed as well: New biome: the pale garden, which is an eerie backdrop for the rest of the new features, filled with pale oak trees and hanging moss. New mob: the creaking, a tree-like mob that will stand motionless when spotted by a player, but before you look away – there's a secret to defeating this mob you'll need to hunt down. New living block: the creaking heart, which might look like wood, but they hide a secret that you'll want to uncover quickly! Thirteen new pale oak wood set recipes: pale oak boat, pale oak fence gate, pale oak sign, pale oak wooden button, pale oak door, pale oak fence, pale oak pressure plate, pale oak slab, pale oak stairs, pale oak trapdoor, pale oak planks, stripped pale oak log, stripped pale oak wood New blocks: pale moss, a white moss variant that can cover nearby blocks and be spread using bone meal, and hanging pale moss, spider web-like vines that can be mined using shears or a tool enchanted with Silk Touch.

New Minecraft Movie Segment : Mojang's Torfi Frans Olafsson and film director Jared Hess talk about A Minecraft Movie and share s some new insight into how and why we've brought Minecraft to the big screen.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue: Mojang gives viewers a behind the scenes look at the all-new, immersive in-person experience premiering in Dallas opening October 18th, produced by partner Experience Mod.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!