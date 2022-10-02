Throne & Liberty Releases New Gameplay Footage Video

NCSOFT is gearing up for the release of their next MMORPG Throne & Liberty by showing off new gameplay footage to everyone. The company did not release any kind of massive details about the game, which is a little surprising considering they have bumped the game's release date up from 2024 to mid-2023. But the video they did give us provides a few insights. First off, this was an internal playtest that was made up of several NCSOFT employees. Over 3,000 employees, to be precise, so that they could test the game's limits by making sure it could handle a massive influx of players in a single space. The gameplay consisted of a number of key features for the to play with, specifically focusing on the character creator system, the tutorial system, a number of open-world boss fights, and gave them the chance to take part in several massive PVP-based castle sieges. We have the notes that came with the video below, along with a quote from the company for you to check out, as we patiently wait to hear more about the storyline.

More than 3,000 employees and executives at NC participated in a company-wide internal test of the upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Throne & Liberty and have released gameplay footage of the test today. The video includes some of the key features of Throne & Liberty: We see some character creation, exploration, and some large-scale encounters with big world bosses and extensive PvP castle sieges, with many players on screen competing to lead their side to victory. "The massive playtest, which involved thousands of employees received tons of positive feedback about Throne & Liberty's game content and competitiveness," said NC principal development management officer, Moon Young Choi. "We will continue to focus on improving game content, taking into account all the internal feedback we received, before the game's release next year."