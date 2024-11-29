Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Throne & Liberty

Throne & Liberty To Add Powerful Weapon in December

Throne & Liberty will be getting a new powerful weapon next week, as The Spear will be introduced to the game with new powers and abilities

Article Summary Discover The Spear, Throne & Liberty's new weapon with unique abilities dropping Dec 5, 2024.

Exploit enemy weaknesses with The Spear's skills: Spear Lightning, Javelin, and more.

Master the Spear's tactics for strategic advantage with abilities like Gale Rush and Cataclysm.

Boost your offense and attack speed through new passives such as Fatal Precision and Mortal Wrath.

Amazon Games has a new update coming next week for Throne & Liberty, as players will get a new powerful weapon with The Spear. This particular weapon is designed to exploit weaknesses in enemies to eliminate them at a faster rate, and it comes with a number of skills to make it happen. Including Spear Lightning, Javelin, Cross Attack, Dash, and Defense Unequip. We have the full dev notes on the weapon below as it arrives in the game on December 5, 2024.

Throne & Liberty – The Spear

The Spear specializes in exploiting enemy weaknesses for faster eliminations. Quickly crowd control and render those who stand in your way defenseless with the Spear's unique abilities. Gale Rush will close the gap on any battlefield, while a well-timed Javelin will finish off any foe. The Spear is a powerful weapon that excels in almost every playstyle. Those looking to outplay enemies can take advantage of the Spear's distinct mechanics for a tactical advantage in any battle. Dismantle your foe's defensive skills, capitalize on increasingly powerful abilities that benefit from additional uses, and make this weapon your own. The Spear is a lethal addition to any guild's arsenal.

Whirling Ward: Dodge ranged and magic projectiles and then deal damage on targets within range.

Dodge ranged and magic projectiles and then deal damage on targets within range. Javelin Surge: The Brand Javelin is a directional ability that can be charged to travel farther distances. Enemies hit will be Branded for 9 seconds, increasing the rate of critical hits and critical damage received.

The Brand Javelin is a directional ability that can be charged to travel farther distances. Enemies hit will be Branded for 9 seconds, increasing the rate of critical hits and critical damage received. Culling Arc: Stab foes and attack twice. Each attack inflicts Weaken and will deal additional damage on targets with 5 Weaken stacks. Each stack decreases the target's Magic, Melee, and Ranged Magic Defense. Ability to use Spiral Slash afterward. Spin and attack the target, plus any additional targets within range 2 times. This attack also inflicts Weaken and will deal additional damage on targets with 5 Weaken stacks.

Stab foes and attack twice. Each attack inflicts Weaken and will deal additional damage on targets with 5 Weaken stacks. Each stack decreases the target's Magic, Melee, and Ranged Magic Defense. Ability to use Spiral Slash afterward. Spin and attack the target, plus any additional targets within range 2 times. This attack also inflicts Weaken and will deal additional damage on targets with 5 Weaken stacks. Storm Blitz: Quickly dash to your target. If the target is an enemy, you will deal damage and gain increased attack speed. If they are stunned, sleeping, feared, or bleeding prior to the attack, this attack's cooldown will reset. If the target is an ally, you will swing your Spear in a small circle around their position. Any enemies caught in the attack will be briefly stunned.

Quickly dash to your target. Cataclysm: Render your enemy unable to use their Defensive Skill for a period of time.

Passives Preview: Many Spear passives are designed to bolster offensive strength. Successfully chain together aggressive attacks with swift eliminations and you'll become even more difficult to strike down.

Many Spear passives are designed to bolster offensive strength. Successfully chain together aggressive attacks with swift eliminations and you'll become even more difficult to strike down. Imposing Form: Upon inflicting damage using a Spear, Greatsword, Staff, or Longbow skill, two-handed weapons have a chance to temporarily deal additional damage.

Upon inflicting damage using a Spear, Greatsword, Staff, or Longbow skill, two-handed weapons have a chance to temporarily deal additional damage. Fatal Precision : Each time Weaken lands, temporarily increase Attack Speed.

Mortal Wrath : Deal additional damage to enemies that have low health when landing critical hits.

Deal additional damage to enemies that have low health when landing critical hits. Death Knell : If you inflict a target inflict with Weaken, and then they die within 10s, your attack speed may temporarily increase.

If you inflict a target inflict with Weaken, and then they die within 10s, your attack speed may temporarily increase. Malice Surge : When taking Skill Damage, your Magic, Melee, and Ranged Heavy Attack Chance may temporarily increase.

