Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Thrustmaster, Video Games | Tagged: ferrari

Thrustmaster Reveals Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On

Thrustmaster has put out a new racing wheel for Ferrari fans as you'll get the real-world feel in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On.

Thrustmaster has put out a brand new wheel this week, as they are giving Ferrari fans something they might enjoy with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On. This has been designed to give you the in-real-life feeling of racing a Ferrari car, down to the texture of the grip and the design of the wheel itself, with the addition of all the buttons you need to play any racing game you choose to use it on. Complete with the ability to do even the simplest of tasks like washing the windows, getting a drink, and choosing when to pit, all at your fingertips. We have more info on it here as it's currently on sale for $250.

A real gem of racing performance technology, this replica wheel rim has been designed with weight and structure optimized for competition — thanks to its central faceplate with carbon fiber cladding, and the wheel rim's 12.2-inch/31-cm overall diameter. Feel every aspect of the circuit right at your fingertips, and really get the most out of your wheel base's power — while enjoying a high level of racing details and precision, allowing you to master every turn. Stayed completely immersed in the heart of the race, and in total control. Adjust your settings incredibly easily (even while passing other cars) with the handy 11 action buttons, D-pad, and four encoders — all of which are faithful to those found on the original wheel. Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On is natively compatible (without an adapter) with all current and future Thrustmaster racing wheelbases, thanks to its two Quick Release attachment systems.

Crafted for competition: Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On has been specially designed for performance — thanks to optimized weight (with its central faceplate featuring carbon fiber cladding), and 12.2-inch/31-cm overall wheel rim diameter. This design lets drivers really get the most out of their racing wheel base's power, by conveying detailed Force Feedback and facilitating extremely precise driving — both of which are essential for competition.

Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On has been specially designed for performance — thanks to optimized weight (with its central faceplate featuring carbon fiber cladding), and 12.2-inch/31-cm overall wheel rim diameter. This design lets drivers really get the most out of their racing wheel base's power, by conveying detailed Force Feedback and facilitating extremely precise driving — both of which are essential for competition. Immersion and control: Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On features 11 action buttons, a D-pad, two rotary encoders, and two thumb encoders — all with a realistic feel, replicating the controls found on the original wheel. They provide the driver with super-fast control of different settings — and the ability to modify them on the fly incredibly easily, so as to always stay in control.

Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On features 11 action buttons, a D-pad, two rotary encoders, and two thumb encoders — all with a realistic feel, replicating the controls found on the original wheel. They provide the driver with super-fast control of different settings — and the ability to modify them on the fly incredibly easily, so as to always stay in control. 4 versatile LEDs: The 4 LEDs towards the top of the wheel rim's central faceplate allow the driver to receive different information while racing — including RPM, and pit window opening. The two available modes (GT or single-seater) let the driver adapt the behavior of the LEDs to the engine speed of these two different types of vehicles.

The 4 LEDs towards the top of the wheel rim's central faceplate allow the driver to receive different information while racing — including RPM, and pit window opening. The two available modes (GT or single-seater) let the driver adapt the behavior of the LEDs to the engine speed of these two different types of vehicles. Adjustable magnetic paddle shifters: The new paddle shifters with magnetic sensors allow for clear, precise activation, helping to avoid driving errors. For even greater versatility, the position of the paddle shifters is customizable, with four different configurations for optimal handling according to the user's preferences.

The new paddle shifters with magnetic sensors allow for clear, precise activation, helping to avoid driving errors. For even greater versatility, the position of the paddle shifters is customizable, with four different configurations for optimal handling according to the user's preferences. Backward and next-gen compatibility: Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On is natively compatible with all Thrustmaster racing wheelbases, thanks to the two Quick Release holders allowing users to select the attachment compatible with their racing wheelbase without the need for an additional adapter. This next-generation attachment system ensures direct transmission between the racing wheelbase and the wheel rim.

Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On is natively compatible with all Thrustmaster racing wheelbases, thanks to the two Quick Release holders allowing users to select the attachment compatible with their racing wheelbase without the need for an additional adapter. This next-generation attachment system ensures direct transmission between the racing wheelbase and the wheel rim. 1:1 scale replica of the legendary 488 GT3: Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On is a life-size replica of the wheel of Ferrari's most successful car in history: the Ferrari 488 GT3, with more than 500 victories in GT Championship and endurance racing. This officially licensed wheel rim has been specially designed in collaboration with Ferrari to faithfully capture the essence of the legendary race car and provide an immersive, realistic racing experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!