TikTok & Collegiate StarLeague Will Host Esports TikTok Cup

This morning, TikTok announced they were partnering with Collegiate StarLeague to host a new esports event in the TikTok Cup. The two companies are offering up $60k in prizes across four games for college players. Those four games are Fortnite, Rocket League, League Of Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The event consists of eight individual online tournaments, open to students currently enrolled at an accredited university or college in the United States. All of the tournaments will be team-based and teams must be made up wholly of students enrolled at the same school. So no cherry-picking the best of the best across multiple colleges. There will be additional requirements depending on the game, including eligibility, caps on registration, software, account requirements, etc. Registration starts today for tournaments taking place on May 9th-10th, and on May 11th for those happening on May 16-17th. We have a quote from one of the organizers about the announcement this morning, as well as the special contest involved with his where you can compete on TikTok to be featured during the tourney.

"Collegiate StarLeague is thrilled to collaborate with the TikTok team to give collegiate gamers the opportunity to create their own content celebrating the intersection of esports, gaming, and the joy of creating TikTok videos," says Wim Stocks, CEO of WorldGaming Network & Collegiate StarLeague. "We're excited to see what sort of creative videos players come up with– huge thanks to TikTok for this wonderful partnership." Of course, the TikTok Cup wouldn't be complete without player-submitted TikTok videos. By tagging their funniest, most creative or heartwarming videos with #TikTokCupContest, CSL competitors can enter to win gear and additional cash prizes. The best of the best will be featured on the TikTok Cup broadcast, as well as the CSL official TikTok page.

