Time Walker: Dark World Confirms Free Demo For Steam

Players can now try out a free demo of the nearly complete Time Walker: Dark World, as the demo is live right now on Steam.

Indie game developer Heartfun and publisher Leyo Games confirmed they have released a free demo of Time Walker: Dark World on Steam. The game has been in the works for a while now, with the occasional update coming out for people to try. This latest demo will give people a chance to try out the current build of the game as they near finalization. We got the latest trailer for you to check out below and see how it is shaping up.

"In a distant universe parallel to our own, a group of travelers known as the "Time-Walkers" have been traveling through space and time to find a planet where they can learn to fight. With an endless amount of time and lives on their side, these travelers will explore different regions and battle mysterious monsters as they acquire new skills and magic to strengthen their abilities. You are one of these Time Walkers. In Time Walker Dark World, players will lead a group of four time-walkers through various dungeon mazes. As you explore distant ruins, you will do battle with a diverse roster of enemies and learn new skills through combat. A roguelike auto battler game, Time Walker Dark World has you select new skills and occupations each time you start a run, leading to varied playthroughs that are never quite the same."

"The monsters and rewards found within each dungeon are randomly generated for each run. The ultimate goal is to acquire as many resources as possible to unlock new occupations and skills that will carry over to the start of your next run. Combat is handled by positioning your characters on a grid-like field where they will then handle attacking enemies. Players only need to worry about how they manage their income and distribute skill points. With the ability to freely match heroes and skills, Time Walker Dark World gives players the freedom to create their own unique team of time-walkers. Will you be able to survive the next wave?"

