Times & Galaxy Aiming For PC& Console Launch In Q2 2024

Copychaser Games and Fellow Traveller released a new trailer for Times & Galaxy, as they aim to have the game out by the Summer.

Indie game developer Copychaser Games and publisher Fellow Traveller have laid out their plans for the release of Times & Galaxy. The team has a demo out for the game now, as well as a new trailer, as you get to play a futuristic robot reporter for a galactic newspaper. The latest trailer shows off more of the game as they are looking to release it sometime in Q2 2024. Enjoy the footage as we wait for them to come out with a proper release date for both consoles and PC.

Times & Galaxy

As the galaxy's first-ever robo reporter, it's your job to chase leads and interview sources. In space! Itching to break the biggest news in the galaxy? Well… too bad. You're an intern! You'll be assigned stories that put the hyper in hyper-local news! Intersolar cat shows, explosive toy launches, and, of course, space ghost funerals—everything the denizens of the Dorp system need to read with their piping hot mug of oil and a cosmic croissant. Every story you file impacts the paper's reputation and readership. Each cycle, they're counting on you to construct a story that makes your editor percolate with pride. Befriend a colorful cast of alien colleagues and a diverse crew of weirdos as we travel the solar system in search of the next great story, or at least something to fill some column inches and keep your assignment editor Arwin happy.

Get The Scoop! Pick a story to cover & blast off to investigate! Interview sources, digging up clues, and investigating the scene. We hope your conversational circuits are well-oiled as you'll meet more than 100 characters and ask a lot of questions.

Write Your Own Stories! Use the Build-A-Story tool to construct your article using all that info you gathered. You were a diligent reporterbot and managed to get ALL the info, right?

Impress Or Annoy Your Colleagues! In between assignments, you'll have the chance to get to know a diverse and colorful crew of two dozen characters, including the other reporters, editorial staff, pilots, and ship's crew.

Make The Scanner Your Home! Over time, friends on the crew will upgrade your systems to turn you into a super-powered truth sleuth. You'll also have to help keep the ship from falling into chaos on your days off.

Made By Real Journalists! Multiple writers on the Copychaser team worked at newspapers as reporters or editors before entering the games industry. They maintain a deep love of the craft and, through Times & Galaxy, wish to highlight their deep appreciation of local reporting.

