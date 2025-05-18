Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CodeManu, Endless Coffee, HyperTrain Digital, Tinkerlands

Tinkerlands Arrives In Early Access Later This Week

The cute survival co-op game Tinkerlands is coming to Early Access later this week, as a free demo is available right now

Article Summary Tinkerlands launches in Early Access this week, with a free Steam demo available now for players to try.

Team up online with up to four friends to craft, build, and survive on mysterious, procedurally generated islands.

Explore over 20 unique biomes, defeat challenging bosses, and recruit helpful NPCs to grow your settlement.

Enjoy relaxing activities like fishing, farming, and cooking alongside thrilling survival and combat adventures.

Indie game developers CodeManu and Endless Coffee, along with publisher HyperTrain Digital, have confirmed Tinkerlands will be released into Early Access this week. This game is a cute survival adventure game in which you'll be able to work with others to make something of your life on an island after being shipwrecked. The game has a free demo on Steam you can play at the moment to try it out, but the Early Access version will be released on May 23, 2025.

Tinkerlands

Welcome to Tinkerlands – a colorful and magical, yet dangerous survival adventure where players are stranded on mysterious islands. Craft, build, explore, and survive, alone or with friends online! Discover a vast main island, three major islands (with more coming during Early Access), and numerous smaller islands – each offering unique challenges, events, loot, and adventures! Create your own settlement, invite diverse NPCs to open shops, and offer unique quests and helpful hints to aid your adventure! Collect and craft resources from the islands' environments and defeat over ten challenging bosses to create powerful weapons – or quirky items just for fun! Fishing, farming, cooking, or setting up a deadly monster arena with cables and traps – fun and relaxing activities that complement your adventurous island life, offering variety and charm to your journey. Gather your crew (up to four players online) and tackle the islands' many challenges together. Build your settlement, sail the seas, and create memorable moments!

A procedurally generated magical world filled with dangers and hidden wonders, all brought to life with charming pixel art.

Numerous unique mobs and challenging bosses that drive the development of your survival arsenal.

NPC crew members and friendly locals who assist throughout the adventure and offer quests.

The ability to build and decorate your own settlement.

Exploration of over 20 unique biomes and the opportunity to sail to different islands in the archipelago, explore dungeons or even underwater.

Crafting and building mechanics to support survival and growth.

Relaxing side activities such as fishing, farming, and cooking.

