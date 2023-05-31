Tinkertown Confirms Launch Happening On June 22nd Thunderful Publishing and Headup Games have confirmed they will be releasing Tinkertown for PC on June 22nd.

Thunderful Publishing and Headup Games confirmed they have a release date for Tinkertown this week, as the game is set to be released on June 22nd. The game has been in the works for a minute as the team has created a magical place adorned with loot, danger, and creativity around every corner. You'll have the option of going it alone or joining several friends as you will craft your own village from the ground up, with only your imagination being your limitation. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be coming to PC via Steam.

"Welcome to Tinkertown, a refreshing new Multiplayer Sandbox Adventure! Experience beautifully handcrafted pixel art and unique biomes to get lost in as you enter the depths of the Mystical Forests, roam the Great Deserts, and brave the Ice Tundra. Gather resources as you explore this procedurally generated world to craft tools, weapons, furniture, and even complete buildings! While the surface world is mostly peaceful, only the most courageous explorers will enter the sinister dungeons scattered around the world and defeat the horrors that live within. In these dungeons, you will find some previously encountered enemies in a whole new shape, as well as a completely new end boss where epic loot awaits those who dare to face the underworld. There is more content planned to drop after release, like an additional biome, lots of items, and even more dungeons."

"With the game exiting Early Access on June 22nd, new features for the release include a Journal that will accompany you on your epic adventure showing NPCs, achievements and quests – with all quest progress and rewards shared between players on the server, meaning everyone can reap their well-deserved rewards. Another new feature introduces rapport-building with NPCs by solving quests and upgrading their houses with decorations they like, which will grant players additional rewards! The Journal also includes recipes and resources found during your travels with hints leading to new discoveries as well as a Bestiary that shows all the monsters you've encountered, where to find them, when to find them, and their specific lore."

