Tinykin Adds Free Challenge Update On PC & Consoles

TinyBuild Games and developer Splashteam released a brand new update for Tinykin, adding some awesome options for you to explore. Being called the Challenger Update, this is a completely free addition to the game that will add time-attack challenges across every region of the game. Completing them will reward Milo with some fancy new outfits you can only get through those challenges. You can read more about it below from the dev notes and see the update in action with a trailer to show it off.

"The Challenge Update is our gift to players who've seen everything in Tinykin, but are still hungry for more. After completing a room's main quest, you'll find a pair of new Hornet characters. Don't worry; they don't sting – they're far more interested in racing. Challenge them on the courses they've set up in Transidor, Sanctar, Foliana, Balnea, Ambrose, and Celerion (one short and one long course per zone), beat their gold medal times, and celebrate with fashion! Plus, maybe some extra surprises for those going the extra mile and 100% completing Tinykin."

"For those new to the wild world of Tinykin, it's the tale of Milodane (Milo to his friends), an interstellar explorer who has just stumbled upon the long-lost planet Earth. The surface is nothing like he expected; he's barely an inch high and trapped in a very '90s home. So begins a weird, wacky platforming adventure filled with strange new sights and unexpected new friends. Every room holds surprises, secrets, and highly evolved (and mostly friendly) insect civilizations. Befriend bugs, and recruit the Tinykin, mysterious and powerful creatures that swarm to Milo's aid fresh from their eggs. Lead them and they'll move mountains or at least some (comparatively) colossal objects. Different breeds can blast open sealed passages, build ladders to unreachable ledges, and bridge electrical current between devices too!"