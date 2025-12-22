Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged:

Titan Quest II Reveals Centaurs In Latest Chapter Update

Titan Quest II has revealed the next Early Access update on the way, as Chapter 3 will being Centaurs into the game as a mythical humanoid

Article Summary Titan Quest II Chapter 3 adds centaurs as a new enemy faction and mythic challenge in Early Access.

Explore the city of Tegea, face new bosses, and unlock powerful divine abilities and gear.

Venture to Mount Olympos, meet legendary Greek figures, and uncover centaur origins.

Customize your hero, battle epic monsters, and confront Nemesis in a handcrafted campaign.

Grimlore Games and THQ Nordic have revealed another update for Titan Quest II while in Early Access, as this time, you get to play with Centaurs! Yes, Chapter 3 has been announced, and with it comes humanoid creatures with four legs who look really horse-like. Along with a number of other additions including a new city, powers, abilities, and more. We have more info here as the update will be added sometime in 2026.

Early Access Chapter 3 Update

Your journey takes you to Tegea, a massive human city grinding under the hooves of a brutal centaur tribe. Luckily, you're packing fresh divine powers, and it's about time to show those horse-breeds you don't need four legs to kick ass. The new update adds a brand-new biome, a new enemy faction, and plenty of hidden corners worth exploring. From there, things get properly mythic. You'll set foot on Mount Olympos itself, meet an Olympian, cross paths with legendary figures, and dig into the origins of the centaurs. And yes, there's fighting to be done: Chapter 3 brings three new boss encounters, capped off by a tough chapter boss that puts your skills to the test. Of course, while you're busy looting, leveling, and knocking centaurs off their high horses, Nemesis is still out there. You slipped past her once, but she's learned from it and is already plotting your doom.

Titan Quest II

Return to the classic mythology-inspired setting of Titan Quest and go toe-to-toe with legendary monsters as you journey across a fantastical reimagining of ancient Greece. Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution, is out of control. She is corrupting the Threads of Fate and condemning all those who oppose her to eternal punishment – including you. Take up your weapon, fight alongside gods, and change fate itself to stop Nemesis, free those she's punished, and weave your own epic tale.

A Land of Myths and Monsters: Embark on an adventure worthy of the epics that takes you from picturesque beaches, to serene Greek temples, to ruins haunted by shades of the dead, to places where no mortal has ever ventured, including the mysterious realm of the Moirai themselves and beyond. Battle classic creatures from Greek myth and the original Titan Quest, including ichthians, centaurs, gryphons, hippokampoi, and cyclopes, and prove that the age of heroes is far from over.

Embark on an adventure worthy of the epics that takes you from picturesque beaches, to serene Greek temples, to ruins haunted by shades of the dead, to places where no mortal has ever ventured, including the mysterious realm of the Moirai themselves and beyond. Battle classic creatures from Greek myth and the original Titan Quest, including ichthians, centaurs, gryphons, hippokampoi, and cyclopes, and prove that the age of heroes is far from over. An Odyssey Through the Unknown: Titan Quest II features a unique handcrafted campaign focused on exploration, and the world is full of mysteries and secrets to discover. Legendary monsters lurk in hidden groves, strange artifacts still carry magic from bygone ages, and you never know when you will end up face-to-face with a god. Every ruin holds a secret, every statue a story. Visit memorable towns full of life and intrigue. The conversations you engage in and the items you find along your journey can lead to surprising discoveries. This is your adventure.

Titan Quest II features a unique handcrafted campaign focused on exploration, and the world is full of mysteries and secrets to discover. Legendary monsters lurk in hidden groves, strange artifacts still carry magic from bygone ages, and you never know when you will end up face-to-face with a god. Every ruin holds a secret, every statue a story. Visit memorable towns full of life and intrigue. The conversations you engage in and the items you find along your journey can lead to surprising discoveries. This is your adventure. Glory Awaits the Bold: As your journey progresses, you will unlock powerful abilities and wield epic weapons, but the enemies you face are far from defenseless – dodge and counter their attacks, then overwhelm them with a well-timed flurry of blows. Rituals allow you to control the game's difficulty, while deep character customization systems ensure that there's always a good reason to replay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!