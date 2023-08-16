Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Reveals Karai Coming To Next DLC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is getting another DLC character added to the mix as Karai arrives in the next DLC.

Dotemu revealed one more pizza slice to the upcoming Dimension Shellshock DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, as Karai joins the fight. It was already pretty cool that we were getting Miyamoto Usagi as part of the mix, as that is some genuine wish-fulfillment for fans to have the character as part of the roster. But now we're getting another fan-favorite as Karai joins the mix, bringing the fighting roster to nine people. You can check out the latest trailer for the DLC below showing her in action, as it will be released on August 31st.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – Dimension Shellshock brings two new playable fighters to the forefront of the action at launch later this month. Karai joins the razor-sharp Miyamoto Usagi, star of the Usagi Yojimbo comic book series and a fan-favorite ally to the Turtles seen in previous cameos across the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and action figure releases. Karai's signature snark brings a bite to the fight alongside her deadly skills with her swift ninjutsu strikes. With Karai at your side, there's no stopping the Turtles as they kick, punch and party their way across the various new worlds in Dimension Shellshock's rift-jumping battles."

"The full DLC packs a punch for fans at launch featuring a new Survival game mode, fresh, original music from the soundtrack's composer Tee Lopes, and alternative color schemes for playable fighters. Survival Mode introduces collectible crystals that allow you to jump from dimension to dimension, each with its own unique look and feel. The Dimension Shellshock DLC and upcoming update follow a previous free December release which added Custom Game options, giving fans extraordinary control over the way they kick shell through 11 mix-and-match modifiers along with retro-themed visual filters and an extra large serving of general refinements."

