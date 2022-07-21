TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Will Release In Late August

Konami has officially announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be out next month. The news came down during San Diego Comic-Con today as the team finally stamped the game for August 30th, 2022. Working with the current license holder Nickelodeon, the team has done back and revitalized the entire old-school catalog from the arcades and consoles from the '80s and '90s for modern audiences to play. You can check out the latest trailer below as we now wait six weeks to see it come out on PC and all three major consoles.

Konami partnered with game developer Digital Eclipse to expertly adapt these classics for modern gaming systems with a fantastic set of quality-of-life features including save anytime and rewind, button mapping, and added online play for certain games with local couch play for all titles where originally intended. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will also come with a digital game guide for each title to help players fight and sometimes swim through difficult areas. This incredible collection of thirteen original classics gives chasing down Shredder, fighting the Foot, and tangling-up with Bebop and Rocksteady a fresh look at why Konami's adaptations of the heroes in a half shell set the standard in beat 'em up, action games. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection includes: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)