To The Stars Will Be Released On PC This August

Blowfish Studios have released a new trailer for their upcoming game To The Stars, as the game will be released this August.

PC and Mac gamers can anticipate its release on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store.

'To The Stars' offers nine alien civilizations vying for galactic dominance.

Strategize and conquer to activate monuments and control the galaxy in gameplay.

Indie game developer Stellar Cartography Interactive and publisher Blowfish Studios have announced a release date for To The Stars. After having a pretty successful demo out on Steam, the team has confirmed that the full version of the game is on the way, as they showed it off in a brand-new trailer (which we have for you here). We have more info on the game as well before it's launched on PC and Mac via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on August 14, 2024.

To The Stars

The vast unknown holds powerful alien monuments untapped by any species… until now. Only one mighty faction can control the constellations, and it's time to conquer the wild expanses of space. Orchestrate a masterful plan of galactic dominance, taking over neutral and enemy planets to sequester the power of these ancient artifacts. Take to the stars — see what we did there? — as one of nine tactically terrifying extraterrestrial civilizations. Embrace the mad genius of the Fringlots, the street-smart Sasharkpas, or the luminous beauty of the Cryspuritans. Combine cosmic might with space-shaking strategic maneuvers to out-pace enemy factions and assume control over each constellation.

Progress through the celestial void to unlock an eccentric collection of colorful commanders each with their own distinct abilities and playstyles. An expansive selection of choices and possibilities await brave strategists willing to take to the stars — sorry, couldn't help ourselves! — and make their own unforgettable sci-fi adventure. Build spaceships planetside and launch skywards – conquer enemy territory and race to be the first to reactivate derelict monuments. Activate the monuments in each sector to control your constellation. When you control the constellations, you control the galaxy! Will you battle as the tough, street-smart Sasharkpas? The madcap-genius Fringlots? Or the efficient, no-nonsense Practwomms? Unlock even more diverse alien factions with unique abilities as you progress through the game.

