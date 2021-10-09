Today Is Duskull Community Day In Pokémon GO: Tasks & Rewards

Today is Duskull Community Day in Pokémon GO. This spooky Community Day will get players primed for the annual Halloween Event, which is the most highly anticipated time of the year in Pokémon GO for many. Let's get into the details:

These are the details for Duskull Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date + Time: Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Shiny Duskull chase!

When Dusclops (Duskull's evolution) is evolved into Dusknoir during the event, it will have the Community Day-exclusive Charged Attack of Shadow Ball. After the event hours are over, this move will only be obtainable for Dusknoir in Pokémon GO when an Elite Charged TM is used.

Free Timed Research offering four Sinnoh Stones.

$1 USD ticketed Special Research called Nothin' Dull About Duskull. Read below for the tasks and rewards.

30 Ultra Balls in the shop for free.

Duskull photobombing GO Snapshots.

Community Day Box costing 1,280 PokéCoins includes: 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, one Elite Charged TM

Triple Catch Stardust

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

These are the task and rewards for the Nothin' Dull About Duskull Special Research for Duskull Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Duskull: Duskull encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Duskull Candy

Rewards: Duskull encounter, 1 Incense, 2000 Stardust

Page Tw0 of Four

Catch 15 Duskull: 30 Duskull Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Dusclops encounter

Evolve 3 Duskull: 15 Great Balls

Rewards: Duskull encounter, 1 Incense, and 1,500 XP

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Duskull Candy

Evolve 1 Dusclops: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 2 Sinnoh Stones

Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls, 2500 XP

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]:Duskull encounter

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

Rewards: Dusknoir encounter, 2 Rare Candy, and 3,000 Stardust

Best of luck, fellow Pokêmon GO trainers!