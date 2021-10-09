Today Is Duskull Community Day In Pokémon GO: Tasks & Rewards
Today is Duskull Community Day in Pokémon GO. This spooky Community Day will get players primed for the annual Halloween Event, which is the most highly anticipated time of the year in Pokémon GO for many. Let's get into the details:
These are the details for Duskull Community Day in Pokémon GO:
- Date + Time: Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.
- Shiny Duskull chase!
- When Dusclops (Duskull's evolution) is evolved into Dusknoir during the event, it will have the Community Day-exclusive Charged Attack of Shadow Ball. After the event hours are over, this move will only be obtainable for Dusknoir in Pokémon GO when an Elite Charged TM is used.
- Free Timed Research offering four Sinnoh Stones.
- $1 USD ticketed Special Research called Nothin' Dull About Duskull. Read below for the tasks and rewards.
- 30 Ultra Balls in the shop for free.
- Duskull photobombing GO Snapshots.
- Community Day Box costing 1,280 PokéCoins includes: 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, one Elite Charged TM
- Triple Catch Stardust
- Incense activated during the event will last for three hours
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
These are the task and rewards for the Nothin' Dull About Duskull Special Research for Duskull Community Day in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Four
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poke Balls
- Catch 15 Duskull: Duskull encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Duskull Candy
- Rewards: Duskull encounter, 1 Incense, 2000 Stardust
Page Tw0 of Four
- Catch 15 Duskull: 30 Duskull Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: Dusclops encounter
- Evolve 3 Duskull: 15 Great Balls
- Rewards: Duskull encounter, 1 Incense, and 1,500 XP
Page Three of Four
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Duskull Candy
- Evolve 1 Dusclops: 1 Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 2 Sinnoh Stones
- Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls, 2500 XP
Page Four of Four
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- [AUTO-CLAIM]:Duskull encounter
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP
- Rewards: Dusknoir encounter, 2 Rare Candy, and 3,000 Stardust
Best of luck, fellow Pokêmon GO trainers!