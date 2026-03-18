Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: android, Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, ios

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy as the new Final Fantasy mobile title arrives next week

Article Summary Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy launches next week for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Experience a new story set in modern Tokyo with heroes from across the Final Fantasy universe.

Engage in 3v3 boss battles, collect music tracks, and customize characters in stunning cel-shaded graphics.

Featuring full Japanese voice acting, chat episodes, and a community for Final Fantasy fans to connect.

Square Enix has released the official launch trailer for Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy, which will be released next week for iOS and Android. This is basically a nice little sizzle reel featuring many of the characters you'll see in the mobile title, as they span across several titles in an all-new Dissidia story. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will officially arrive on March 24, 2026.

Remember Who You Are in the New Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy Story

Modern-day Tokyo is the stage for a new story where warriors from across the Final Fantasy series have assembled. A giant crystal appears in the city of Tokyo. The blue-glowing crystal blended into daily life and became a familiar presence. However, those peaceful times came to a sudden end. Strange monsters appear from a mysterious, menacing energy polluting the crystal, driving humanity to despair. As terror dominates the city, armed warriors emerge, as if they were answering to a cry for help. As they conceal their identities and quickly disappear after battle, people began to call them "Ghosts"…

In this 3v3 team boss battle arena, two teams and roaming monsters clash as each side races to defeat the boss faster than the enemy team. Enjoy exhilarating action featuring warriors brought to life with stunning cel-shaded graphics, all through simple controls that let you play with just one hand. Alongside the fully Japanese-voiced main story, short episodes offering glimpses into the warriors' daily lives will also unfold. Abilities feature numerous captivating artworks drawn by a stellar lineup of artists.

Explore a new Dissidia story unfolding in modern-day Tokyo with Final Fantasy warriors brought to life with full Japanese voice acting and beautiful cel-shaded graphics. Get a glimpse into their daily lives and interactions with one another by watching chat messenger episodes. Show off your style by outfitting Final Fantasy characters in their original looks or new clothes fit to roam around the modern world!

Collect original and arranged music tracks from your favorite FF games, edit your profile, chat with other players, and join the ultimate Final Fantasy community!

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