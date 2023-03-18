Today Is Slowpoke Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details March Community Day 2023 is live today in Pokémon GO. It features Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke with a boosted Shiny rate and bonuses.

Today is Slowpoke Community Day in Pokémon GO. This event will feature both the standard Kanto Slowpoke as well as Galarian Slowpoke in the wild with a boosted Shiny rate. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day for March 2023, which will feature Slowpoke:

Date and time: Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon: Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will feature in the wild. As with all Community Day Pokémon, they will both feature a dramatically increased Shiny rate. There will be four different evolutions available during the event: Slowbrow, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, and Galarian Slowking. All of them will learn the Charged Attack Surf when evolved. Here is the breakdown of Surf's meta relevancy: Trainer Battles: 65 power Gym and raids: 65 power

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be called Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

This $1 Timed Research will be called Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Evolution Requirements: Niantic writes: Before Trainers can evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro, they usually need to catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon while adventuring with Galarian Slowpoke as their buddy. But on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, Trainers will instead need to catch 30 Psychic types while adventuring with Galarian Slowpoke! Keep an eye on the clock—this brain-bending change won't last past 10:00 p.m.

Niantic writes: Four-Star Raid Battles after the event hours: Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will feature in raids from Saturday, March 18th, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Defeating these raids will lead to wild spawns of Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke around the Gyms.

Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will feature in raids from Saturday, March 18th, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Defeating these raids will lead to wild spawns of Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke around the Gyms. Event bonuses: Triple catch XP Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to earn Candy XL from catching. Three-hour Incense Two Special Trades per day during the event window Double catch Candy Three-hour Lure Modules Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots Half-off Stardust for Trades Tined Research to earn four King's Rocks for evolution Field Research to earn King's Rocks, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more Slowpoke-themed Stickers

