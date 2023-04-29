Today Is Swinub Community Day Classic In Pokémon GO Today is Swinub Community Day Classic, giving those who missed the initial Community Day a chance to catch Shiny Swinub in Pokémon GO.

If you missed the original Swinub Community Day, you are getting another run at this Ice/Ground-type piggie. Swinub will have its Shiny rate immensely boosed today, and Mamoswine's special Ancient Power move will be unlocked for a new Community Day Classic event in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for April 2023, which will feature Swinub: