Today Is Swinub Community Day Classic In Pokémon GO
Today is Swinub Community Day Classic, giving those who missed the initial Community Day a chance to catch Shiny Swinub in Pokémon GO.
If you missed the original Swinub Community Day, you are getting another run at this Ice/Ground-type piggie. Swinub will have its Shiny rate immensely boosed today, and Mamoswine's special Ancient Power move will be unlocked for a new Community Day Classic event in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.
Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for April 2023, which will feature Swinub:
- Date and time: Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.
- Featured Pokémon:
- Swinub, the Pig Pokémon, will be available to encounter in the wild with a highly increased Shiny rare.
- Evolving Swinub or Piloswine, all the way up to Mamoswine, will unlock the special Rock-type move Ancient Power. Ancient Power has:
- Trainer Battles: 60 power and a chance to raise the Pokémon's Attack and Defense
- Gym and raids: 70 power
- Field Research: It will reward Sinnoh Stones, Starust, Ultra Balls, and more. Sinnoh Stones are needed to evolve a Piloswine into Mamoswine.
- Timed Research: This will be available at no cost and will feature four Sinnoh Stones.
- Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline:
- For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Swinub Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.
- Event bonuses:
- Triple Stardust for catching Pokémon
- Three-hour Incense
- Three-hour Lure Modules
- Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots.