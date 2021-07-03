Today Is Tepig Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Today, July 3rd, is Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO. From 11 AM until 5 PM, Tepig will appear in the game with an increased Shiny rate and other bonuses. Let's dive into the details.

Niantic announced the full details for Tepig Community Day over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Tepig will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! Evolve Pignite (Tepig's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

I don't know about you, but with this and the previous Snivy Community Day, it feels so good to have Starter Pokémon getting their official attacks again. It'll surely be no time now before Oshawott Community Day happens and we can finally have a Samurott with Hydro Pump.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

It's Tepig. The surprise is Tepig.

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

Personally, I find that this is quite a high price and is only worth it if you really want the Elite Charged TM. While the $1 Special Research adds up because of the overall general use of the items offered, these boxes are specifically designed around the Elite Charged TM.

For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Tepig Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, Roasted Berries.

Visit Bleeding Cool today for a full breakdown of the tasks and rewards offered for the Roasted Berries ticketed Special Research in Pokémon GO.

Bonuses 3× Catch Stardust Incense activated during the event will last for three hours Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Be sure to activate your Star Pieces. They only last for half an hour, so I encourage players to stack up a few. It's easy to lose track of what is currently active in Pokémon GO during a Community Day grind session, but the triple Stardust bonus is certainly worth buying into.