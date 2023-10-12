Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Ninjala, Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers Delinquents Officially Take Over Ninjala Today

Tokyo Revengers have made their way into Ninjala for Part 2 of this massive anime collaboration, which will run until November 15.

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new crossover event with the popular anime Tokyo Revengers as they have taken over the game Ninjala. Starting today and running all the way to November 15, players can take part in what is essentially Part 2 of this collaboration between the two parties. During this time, you can fight as characters from the anime, collect costumes for your favorite characters, and get exclusives for characters like Taiju Shiba and Izana Kurokawa from the Christmas Showdown Arc. We have the full rundown of everything in the game as the content is now live.

Rebellious Fashion

Show off your gang pride with a black Toman jacket—just like Takemichi Hanagaki, Mikey, Draken, and other iconic teen punks from the series. All previous Tokyo Revengers anime collab items return alongside new exclusive items inspired by the Christmas Showdown Arc. Players can now rule the longstanding Black Dragon gang with outfits based on Taiju Shiba and Yokohama Tenjiku's Izana Kurokawa, for 2,000 Jala each in the Shinobi Shop. Bolster Black Dragon's forces and pick up the Black Dragon Uniform for 800 Jala as well.

Daily Ninjala Login Bonuses

Beginning today until November 15, all players who log into Ninjala will receive one of the following daily bonuses:

Tokyo Revengers Collab Ninja-Gums

Assist Codes

Medals During the collab, players can earn up to a total of: 1,000 Bronze Medals 400 Silver Medals 60 Gold Medals



Prove Your Mettle in Featured Battles

Throughout this collab, players can duke it out in intense showdowns within the "Man to Man Brawl" Featured Battles, vying for victory with the chance to claim collab exclusive items including Haruki Hayashida's Hairstyle, Haruki Hayashida Style, and Invincible Mikey (Badge). The rewards players can receive will be based on the number of consecutive wins achieved in these Featured Battles.

Other Events

Mark your calendars for November 11, as players are invited to join the "Battle of November 12th: Tokyo Revengers Cup," a one-day event. Seize the opportunity to test your mettle against fellow ninjas and compete for IPPON decorations and emotes from the collab, with rewards corresponding to your ranking. In addition, the GOEMON Matsuri event also returns today, granting players the chance to claim up to 600 free Jala to all those who log in.

