Posted in: Aspyr Media, Crystal Dynamics, Games, Tomb Raider, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Released For Nintendo Switch

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, giving those players one of the best versions of the title

Article Summary Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition launches for both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 this week.

This release is based on the acclaimed 2013 game, optimized for Nintendo’s latest hardware.

Includes all original DLC, outfits, maps, and extra digital content for a complete experience.

Features improved graphics, enhanced controls, and online multiplayer for up to eight players.

Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have released Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for both the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2 this week, bringing one of the best versions to both consoles. To be clear, this is the 2013 edition of the game, which has already been given the Definitive Edition treatment on a couple of different platforms. This version specifically works with the capabilities of both of Nintendo's consoles, while also providing everything that was ever released for the original game under one package. We have more details about the game below as it is currently in the eShop

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

The cinematic action-adventure that forced Lara Croft to grow from an inexperienced young woman into a hardened survivor has been rebuilt for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Lara must endure high-octane combat, customize her weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive her first adventure and uncover the island's deadly secret. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is the award-winning cinematic action-adventure that tells Lara Croft's emotional journey from an inexperienced young woman into a hardened survivor – with a stunningly lifelike world to explore. Endure high-octane combat, customize weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive Lara's first adventure.

Experience Lara Croft's origin story at home or on the go in this viscerally intense action-adventure, complete with the Definitive Edition's improved graphics, added control features, all previously released DLCs, online multiplayer for up to eight players and more. The Definitive Edition includes all of the game's original downloadable content (including six Lara Croft outfits, eight multiplayer maps and four multiplayer characters), plus digital versions of the Dark Horse comic Tomb Raider: The Beginning, Brady Games' mini-art book Tomb Raider: The Art of Survival, and the "Final Hours of Tomb Raider" developer video series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!